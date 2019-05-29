Charter Communications : Spectrum SportsNet Announces 2019 Los Angeles Sparks Broadcast Schedule

El Segundo, CA - Spectrum SportsNet today announced its broadcast schedule for the 2019 Los Angeles Sparks season, starting with the tipoff on Friday, May 31 vs. the Connecticut Sun at 7:30 PM. The 19-game broadcast schedule will feature 14 home games and five on-the-road contests.

Sparks games on SportsNet will be called by play-by-play announcer Angel Gray and analyst Mary Murphy. Gray will join the SportsNet broadcast team for her second season calling Sparks games while Murphy will return for her sixth season as an analyst.

The 2019 Sparks broadcast schedule on SportsNet is available here.

Spectrum SportsNet is a Southern California regional sports network that has exclusive partnerships with the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Sparks and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). More information on the network is available at spectrumsportsnet.com .

Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on 31 networks across 12 states. More information on Spectrum Networks is available at spectrumlocalnews.com.

