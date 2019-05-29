Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Charter Communications Inc    CHTR

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC

(CHTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charter Communications : Spectrum SportsNet Announces 2019 Los Angeles Sparks Broadcast Schedule

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/29/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

El Segundo, CA - Spectrum SportsNet today announced its broadcast schedule for the 2019 Los Angeles Sparks season, starting with the tipoff on Friday, May 31 vs. the Connecticut Sun at 7:30 PM. The 19-game broadcast schedule will feature 14 home games and five on-the-road contests.

Sparks games on SportsNet will be called by play-by-play announcer Angel Gray and analyst Mary Murphy. Gray will join the SportsNet broadcast team for her second season calling Sparks games while Murphy will return for her sixth season as an analyst.

The 2019 Sparks broadcast schedule on SportsNet is available here.

Spectrum SportsNet is a Southern California regional sports network that has exclusive partnerships with the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Sparks and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). More information on the network is available at spectrumsportsnet.com.

About Spectrum Networks

Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on 31 networks across 12 states. More information on Spectrum Networks is available at spectrumlocalnews.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Mitch

Stacey.Mitch@charter.com

310-531-1570

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 21:43:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
05:44pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum SportsNet Announces 2019 Los Angeles Sparks Br..
PU
11:34aCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Mobile Expands ‘Bring Your Own Device' O..
PU
05/23CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Closes $750 Million Senior Notes
PR
05/21CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : NY1's 'Mornings on 1' Will Take the Show on the Road to..
AQ
05/20CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : NY1's ‘Mornings on 1' will take the Show on the R..
PU
05/16CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Univision Powers Up ‘Noticias' For Altice USA
AQ
05/16CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Originals Premieres with Launch of L.A.'s Fine..
AQ
05/15CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Originals Premieres with Launch of L.A.'s Fine..
PU
05/15CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Google Pixel 3a Arrives at Spectrum Mobile | Charter Co..
AQ
05/13CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : to Participate in MoffettNathanson Media & Communicatio..
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 45 790 M
EBIT 2019 6 117 M
Net income 2019 1 706 M
Debt 2019 73 000 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 50,42
P/E ratio 2020 28,63
EV / Sales 2019 3,45x
EV / Sales 2020 3,30x
Capitalization 84 814 M
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 404 $
Spread / Average Target 7,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Blackley EVP-Engineering & Information Technology
W. Lance Conn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC32.29%84 814
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC17.24%18 207
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP38.43%18 074
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION40.81%16 496
CABLE ONE INC38.93%6 494
CYFROWY POLSAT SA16.06%4 324
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About