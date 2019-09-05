Log in
Charter Communications : Spectrum SportsNet Announces Los Angeles Lakers Comprehensive Programming and Live Game Schedule for the 2019-20 Season

09/05/2019 | 07:02pm EDT

El Segundo, CA - Spectrum SportsNet today announced its comprehensive programming and live game schedule for the Los Angeles Lakers 2019-20 season. The official TV home of the Lakers, SportsNet will broadcast 76 live games - 70 regular season games and six preseason contests - beginning with the Lakers preseason game on Saturday, October 5 at 5:00 PM at the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers regular season live game coverage on SportsNet will begin on Friday, October 25 vs. the Utah Jazz at 7:30 PM. Studio coverage will tip off at 6:00 PM with SportsNet's popular #Lakeshow, followed by Access SportsNet: Lakers pregame show that will include game previews and coverage, 60 minutes prior to every game. Access SportsNet: Lakers postgame coverage will include player and coach interviews, game highlights and in-depth analysis from SportsNet's expert studio team following each game.

Returning for their 10th season calling Laker games together are veteran broadcasters Bill Macdonald and Stu Lantz. The 2019-20 season will be Macdonald's 10th as play-by-play announcer, while Lantz returns for his 34th season on Lakers' broadcasts. Mike Trudell is returning for his 9th full season as the team's sideline reporter.

In the SportsNet studio, Chris McGee and Allie Clifton will lead the hosting duties for Lakers pregame, halftime and postgame programming, alongside analyst and NBA Hall of Famer 'Big Game' James Worthy and Lakers Insider Mike Bresnahan. Returning to the Lakers studio team to provide expert NBA analysis will be seven-time NBA Champion Robert Horry, five-time NBA Champion and Los Angeles Sparks head coach Derek Fisher and 14-year NBA veteran Caron Butler.

Spectrum SportsNet's Emmy Award-winning Backstage: Lakers series will again take fans behind the scenes to give them an exclusive look into the off-the-court experiences of Lakers players, coaches and executives. This season's Backstage: Lakers will premiere Friday, October 25, immediately following the Access SportsNet: Lakers postgame show.

The 2019-20 SportsNet Los Angeles Lakers regular season broadcast schedule is available here.

Spectrum SportsNet is a Southern California regional sports network that has an exclusive partnership with the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Galaxy, Los Angeles Sparks and the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF). More information on the network is available at spectrumsportsnet.com.

About Spectrum Networks

Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on 31 networks across 12 states. More information on Spectrum Networks is available at spectrumlocalnews.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Mitch

310.531.1570

Stacey.Mitch@charter.com

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 23:01:10 UTC
