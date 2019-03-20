Charter Communications : Spectrum SportsNet LA Announces 2019 Exclusive Dodgers Live Game Coverage and Programming

El Segundo, CA - Spectrum SportsNet LA today announced its comprehensive, all-access Los Angeles Dodgers programming schedule for the 2019 regular season. The network's coverage will include over 150 live games in English and Spanish, beginning on Opening Day when the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 28 at 1:10 PM.

Live regular season game coverage will begin at 11:30 AM with Leadoff LA, followed by the network's Emmy Award winning show Access SportsNet: Dodgers. Leadoff LA will start pregame coverage one hour prior to every game time with Access SportsNet: Dodgers airing 30-minutes prior to every game throughout the season. Both shows will feature player interviews, team highlights and in-depth analysis. Access SportsNet: Dodgers postgame coverage will include complete highlights of that night's game, postgame interviews from the Dodgers clubhouse and in-depth analysis from SportsNet LA's expert studio team.

Access SportsNet: Dodgers will again be led by SportsNet LA's hosts John Hartung and Alanna Rizzo and feature analysis from Orel Hershiser, Nomar Garciaparra, Jerry Hairston Jr. and Ned Colletti. SportsNet LA will also welcome six-time All-Star and former Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley to the broadcast team as a studio analyst.

Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser will return for their third full-time season together in the booth, with Hershiser entering his sixth season with SportsNet LA. Also entering his sixth season, Nomar Garciaparra will fill in for Hershiser in the analyst seat as needed throughout the season. Alanna Rizzo will return as field reporter for her sixth season covering the club. Veteran broadcaster Charley Steiner will continue to team up with Rick Monday to call the action on the Dodgers Radio Network. Steiner enters his 15th season calling games for the Dodgers while Monday marks the beginning of his 27th season with the club. Veteran broadcaster Tim Neverett will call a select number of Dodger games on both television and radio this season, sitting in for Davis and Steiner, respectively.

For the network's 150 Spanish language telecasts, Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela will serve as an analyst alongside veteran team play-by-play announcer PepeYñiguez on most games.

Dodgers coverage on the network will include SportsNet LA's signature weekly Backstage: Dodgers documentary series that tells the behind-the-scenes stories of the players, coaches and management throughout the regular season and into the postseason. Backstage: Dodgers will premiere on Thursday, March 28 at 5:00 PM and debut a new episode every Friday.

The network's in-depth interview series, Connected With… and the bi-weekly all-access show, Dodgers Dugout, will also return to cover every aspect of the team, from the clubhouse to off the field - including monthly sit-down interviews with Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. Other entertainment programming on the network will include Timeless Dodgers, which features special presentations of the most memorable games in Dodgers history and Dodgers Squeeze Play, a condensed one-hour format of Dodgers telecasts enhanced with the sights and sounds from the game.

The 2019 SportsNet LA regular season Dodgers broadcast schedule is available here.

