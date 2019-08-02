Charter Communications : Spectrum SprortsNet LA to Simulcast an Additional Five Los Angeles Dodgers Games on KTLA 5

LOS ANGELES - Spectrum Networks announced today it will simulcast an additional five Dodgers games on local broadcast station KTLA 5 this season.

The five-game schedule will feature all Saturday games, beginning August 31 when the Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks, and conclude with an afternoon contest against the San Francisco Giants on September 28 for the club's final Saturday game of the regular season. The schedule will also feature a home matchup against the Giants on September 7, a road game vs. the New York Mets on September 14, and a matchup vs. the Colorado Rockies on September 21.

KTLA 5 will also air SportsNet LA's flagship pregame show, Access SportsNet: Dodgers, prior to every simulcast game.

Dodgers Games Simulcast on Spectrum SportsNet LA and KTLA 5:

Date Game Time Access SportsNet Opponent

Saturday, August 31 5:10pm 4:30pm at Arizona Diamondbacks

Saturday, September 7 6:10pm 5:30pm vs. San Francisco Giants

Saturday, September 14 4:10pm 3:30pm at New York Mets

Saturday, September 21 6:10pm 5:30pm vs. Colorado Rockies

Saturday, September 28 1:05pm 12:30pm at San Francisco Giants

