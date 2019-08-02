Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Charter Communications Inc    CHTR

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC

(CHTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charter Communications : Spectrum SprortsNet LA to Simulcast an Additional Five Los Angeles Dodgers Games on KTLA 5

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

LOS ANGELES - Spectrum Networks announced today it will simulcast an additional five Dodgers games on local broadcast station KTLA 5 this season.

The five-game schedule will feature all Saturday games, beginning August 31 when the Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks, and conclude with an afternoon contest against the San Francisco Giants on September 28 for the club's final Saturday game of the regular season. The schedule will also feature a home matchup against the Giants on September 7, a road game vs. the New York Mets on September 14, and a matchup vs. the Colorado Rockies on September 21.

KTLA 5 will also air SportsNet LA's flagship pregame show, Access SportsNet: Dodgers, prior to every simulcast game.

Dodgers Games Simulcast on Spectrum SportsNet LA and KTLA 5:

Date Game Time Access SportsNet Opponent

Saturday, August 31 5:10pm 4:30pm at Arizona Diamondbacks

Saturday, September 7 6:10pm 5:30pm vs. San Francisco Giants

Saturday, September 14 4:10pm 3:30pm at New York Mets

Saturday, September 21 6:10pm 5:30pm vs. Colorado Rockies

Saturday, September 28 1:05pm 12:30pm at San Francisco Giants

About Spectrum Networks

Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on 31 networks across 12 states. More information on Spectrum Networks is available at spectrumlocalnews.com.

About Tribune Media Company

Tribune Media Company (NYSE: TRCO) is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting's 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching approximately 49 million households, national entertainment cable network WGN America, whose reach is more than 75 million households, Tribune Studios, and a variety of digital applications and websites commanding 49 million monthly unique visitors online. Tribune Media also includes Chicago's WGN-AM, the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV and Covers Media Group, an unrivaled source of online sports betting information. Additionally, the Company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds a variety of investments, including a 31% interest in Television Food Network, G.P., which operates Food Network and Cooking Channel. For more information please visit www.tribunemedia.com.

Media Contacts

Spectrum SportsNet LA: Stacey Mitch - 310.531.1570 stacey.mitch@charter.com

Tribune Media: Jessica Bellucci 212.210.2626 jessica@tribunemedia.com

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2019 02:09:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
10:10pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum SprortsNet LA to Simulcast an Additional Five ..
PU
07/31CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Launches Spectrum Employee Community Grants
PU
07/30CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Advance/Newhouse Notifies Charter of Intent to Establis..
PR
07/29CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Leadership Changes to Finance Organization
PR
07/26Communications Services Up on Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
07/26CHARTER : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : MO/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
07/26CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. /MO/ : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/26CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Starbucks, Mattel, Alphabet, SoftBank
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 634 M
EBIT 2019 6 266 M
Net income 2019 1 566 M
Debt 2019 73 479 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 58,2x
P/E ratio 2020 30,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,48x
EV / Sales2020 3,34x
Capitalization 85 194 M
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 420,18  $
Last Close Price 384,66  $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Blackley EVP-Engineering & Information Technology
W. Lance Conn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC34.98%85 132
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC24.13%19 186
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP36.44%18 009
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION28.87%15 485
CABLE ONE INC45.31%6 873
CYFROWY POLSAT SA34.26%4 950
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group