Charter Communications : Spectrum To Offer New, Innovative Video Service ‘Spectrum TV Essentials' To Spectrum Internet Customers

Priced at $14.99, Spectrum TV Essentials Will Feature More Than 60 Live Popular Channels Including Networks from Viacom, Discovery, A&E, AMC and Hallmark

Stamford, CT. - Charter Communications, Inc. today announced that it will launch Spectrum TV Essentials, an innovative internet delivered over-the-top (OTT) video service, to be made available exclusively in Charter's footprint to Spectrum Internet customers who don't already subscribe to Spectrum video services. Launching by the end of March, Spectrum TV Essentials will include more than 60 live popular lifestyle, entertainment and news channels, and access to all of the associated On Demand content these networks make available. Charter reached separate agreements with programming partners including Viacom, Discovery, A&E, AMC and Hallmark to create this new offering.

'Spectrum TV Essentials is an OTT offering designed to provide Spectrum Internet-only customers a new low-price, high-value video option,' said Tom Rutledge, Charter Chairman and CEO. 'As we began to assemble the rights for this new video service, we received great enthusiasm and encouragement from these key programming partners, who share our view and embrace creating an innovative video offering we believe will resonate with our internet customers. Notably, Viacom shared its strong belief and research that suggests there is a large untapped opportunity for a low-priced, entertainment-only bundle unencumbered by the high cost of broadcast retransmission consent fees and expensive sports programming.'

'We're thrilled to expand and deepen our relationship with Charter. They share both our commitment to the evolution of the the Pay TV ecosystem as well as our understanding of the changing needs of consumers,' said Bob Bakish, Viacom President and CEO. 'As the video marketplace continues to segment across price points and offerings, we believe a high quality, lower priced option for internet-only subscribers is very important. We're excited to have our global brands as part of Spectrum TV Essentials at launch.'

At launch, Spectrum TV Essentials will be available for $14.99 plus tax, with no additional fees or installation charge. The entire TV Essentials line-up will be available through the Spectrum TV App, one of the highest-used, IP-based live TV apps in the U.S., on all supported mobile and connected devices - iOS and Android phones and tablets, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Amazon Kindle Fire, Samsung Smart TVs and computers via SpectrumTV.com. Spectrum TV App provides a fully interactive and seamless viewing experience, allowing customers to browse shows and movies by category or network, aggregate a 'Watch List' of favorite content, set parental controls and much more. In the coming months, Charter plans to introduce a Cloud DVR service on the Spectrum TV App.

Networks available on Spectrum TV Essentials include: A&E, AMC, American Heroes Channel, Animal Planet, AXS TV, BBC America, BBC World News, BET, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Bloomberg, Cheddar, CLEO TV, CMT, CMT Music, Comedy Central, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, Food Network, FYI, Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Drama, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, HDNet Movies, HGTV, HISTORY, IFC, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network, Logo, MotorTrend Network, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTVU, NewsmaxTV, Newsy, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nick Music, NickToons, Outdoor Channel, OWN, Paramount Network, Science Channel, Sundance TV, Teen Nick, TLC, Travel Channel, TV Land, VH1, Viceland, The Weather Channel and WEtv. Spectrum News will also be a part of the lineup in New York, Los Angeles, Tampa, Charlotte, Orlando and other markets. Additionally, starting in May 2019, Spectrum Originals will become available to all Spectrum TV Essential subscribers.

