Charter Communications : The Most Powerful And Advanced Smartphones — iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max — And All New Dual Camera iPhone 11, Available To Pre-Order From Spectrum Mobile On September 13

09/14/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 14, 2019/PRNewswire/ - Charter Communications, Inc., today announced that Spectrum Mobile will offer the latest products from Apple, including iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone, as well as the new dual-camera iPhone 11. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max beginning September 13at SpectrumMobile.com. They will be available for sale starting on September 20at SpectrumMobile.com, Spectrum Stores and (855) 251-3375.

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a new triple-camera system that provides a pro- level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography with Night mode and the highest quality video in a smartphone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life, with iPhone 11 Pro offering up to four more hours of battery life in a day than iPhone Xs, and iPhone 11 Pro Max offering up to five hours more than iPhone Xs Max.

The new Super Retina XDR in the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro and 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max is the brightest and most advanced display ever in an iPhone. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in four gorgeous finishes including a beautiful new midnight green.

iPhone 11 is packed with new powerful and innovative capabilities seamlessly integrated with iOS 13, bringing an unparalleled user experience. iPhone 11 introduces a powerful dual- camera system with all-new Ultra Wide and Wide angle cameras, producing the highest quality video in a smartphone, offering major improvements in low-light photography with Night mode, and Portrait mode of people, pets, things and more. iPhone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chip to perform the most demanding tasks, while getting through an entire day on a single charge, and is designed to withstand the elements with improved water resistance and the toughest glass ever in a smartphone. iPhone 11 comes in six new gorgeous colors including purple, green, yellow, black, white and PRODUCT(RED).

Spectrum Mobile Is Your Smart Choice
 Designed to provide customers the highest quality experience and save them money, Spectrum Mobile runs on America's most awarded LTE network combined with a nationwide network of Spectrum Wi-Fi hotspots. Spectrum Mobile is a smarter network, designed for the way mobile devices are used today, and the way they will be used tomorrow.

Customers have the freedom to choose from unlimited data plans, priced at $45/month per line, or By the Gig for $14/Gig, shared across all lines. Additional features of Spectrum Mobile include:

  • No long-term contracts.
  • Free nationwide talk and text including calling to Canadaand Mexico.
  • All taxes and fees included with no additional line access fees.
  • Flexibility to change rate plans at no additional cost.
  • The most popular mobile devices with interest-free monthly installment plans.
  • Spectrum's best trade-in value plus an additional $100towards a new phone.

Spectrum Internet subscribers can sign up now at Spectrum stores nationwide, SpectrumMobile.com, and by calling (855) 251-3375. More information is available at SpectrumMobile.com. Store locations are available at Spectrum.com/Stores.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit SpectrumMobile.com. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

About Spectrum
Spectrum is a suite of advanced broadband services offered by Charter Communications, Inc., a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum provides a full range of services, including Spectrum TV®, Spectrum Internet®, Spectrum Voice®, and Spectrum Mobile™. Spectrum Business® similarly provides scalable, and cost-effective broadband communications solutions to small and medium sized business organizations, including Internet access, business telephone, and TV services. Spectrum Enterprise is a national provider of scalable, fiber-based technology solutions serving many of America's largest businesses and communications service providers. Charter's advertising sales and production services are sold under the Spectrum Reach® brand. Charter's news and sports networks are operated under the Spectrum Networks brand. More information about Spectrum can be found at spectrum.com.

SOURCE Spectrum

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 14 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2019 21:36:07 UTC
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC49.14%94 243
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC33.04%20 301
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP51.27%19 821
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION41.21%17 380
CABLE ONE INC52.98%7 159
CYFROWY POLSAT SA23.73%4 550
