Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Charter Communications Inc    CHTR

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC

(CHTR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Spectrum Networks to Air ‘North Carolina: Under the Gun' an Exclusive Documentary and Town Hall on Gun-Related Violence in North Carolina on April 3 at 8 PM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 11:26am EDT

A Live One-Hour Town Hall Will Air Immediately Following

Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Networks today announced it will present 'North Carolina: Under the Gun,' an exclusive documentary that will take an in-depth look at how gun violence is impacting communities in North Carolina. 'North Carolina: Under the Gun' will air on Spectrum Networks in North Carolina on April 3 at 8 PM, followed by a live 60-minute town hall.

'North Carolina: Under the Gun' will explore the crisis through the personal stories of local families affected by gun violence and communities coming together to combat tragedy in their own neighborhoods. The 30-minute special will examine community-driven organizations including Mothers of Murdered Offspring, and go in-depth with former Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt to learn the practices he put in place to help expedite murder trials in the county.

Hosted by Spectrum News and 'Capital Tonight' Anchor Tim Boyum, the live town hall will bring together local residents, advocates and lawmakers to discuss issues and potential solutions to combat gun-related violence in North Carolina.

Town hall guests will include: Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden; North Carolina State Representative Christy Clark; Grassroots North Carolina President Paul Valone; and Mothers of Murdered Offspring Founder Judy Williams.

'North Carolina: Under the Gun' will air on Spectrum News on channel 14. Spectrum News is available exclusively to Spectrum subscribers.

About Spectrum Networks

Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on 31 networks across 12 states. More information on Spectrum Networks is available at spectrumlocalnews.com.

Media Contact

Claudia Claussen

727-329-2312

Claudia.Claussen@charter.com

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 15:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
11:26aSPECTRUM NETWORKS TO AIR &LSQUO;NORT : Under the Gun' an Exclusive Documentary a..
PU
03/25CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : US Ignite and Spectrum Select St. Petersburg, Florida a..
PU
03/21CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum SportsNet LA Announces 2019 Exclusive Dodgers ..
AQ
03/20CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum SportsNet LA Announces 2019 Exclusive Dodgers ..
PU
03/19Viacom warns customers its channels may stop airing on DirecTV
RE
03/11CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : to Participate in Deutsche Bank Media, Internet and Tel..
PR
03/06CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Originals Picks Up Sony Pictures Television Li..
AQ
03/06CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Spectrum Originals Picks Up Sony Pictures Television Li..
PU
03/06CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Advance Publications Nearing Deal to Buy Plagiarism-Sca..
DJ
03/06CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Advance Publications Nearing Deal to Buy Plagiarism-Sca..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 45 799 M
EBIT 2019 6 227 M
Net income 2019 1 792 M
Debt 2019 73 294 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 44,21
P/E ratio 2020 26,70
EV / Sales 2019 3,35x
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
Capitalization 79 980 M
Chart CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Charter Communications Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 390 $
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas M. Rutledge Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Bickham President & Chief Operating Officer
Christopher L. Winfrey Chief Financial Officer
James A. Blackley EVP-Engineering & Information Technology
W. Lance Conn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC24.75%79 980
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC19.96%18 595
LIBERTY BROADBAND CORP29.22%16 828
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION25.47%14 659
CABLE ONE INC19.57%5 593
CYFROWY POLSAT SA13.83%4 280
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.