Spectrum Networks to Air ‘North Carolina: Under the Gun' an Exclusive Documentary and Town Hall on Gun-Related Violence in North Carolina on April 3 at 8 PM

Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Networks today announced it will present 'North Carolina: Under the Gun,' an exclusive documentary that will take an in-depth look at how gun violence is impacting communities in North Carolina. 'North Carolina: Under the Gun' will air on Spectrum Networks in North Carolina on April 3 at 8 PM, followed by a live 60-minute town hall.

'North Carolina: Under the Gun' will explore the crisis through the personal stories of local families affected by gun violence and communities coming together to combat tragedy in their own neighborhoods. The 30-minute special will examine community-driven organizations including Mothers of Murdered Offspring, and go in-depth with former Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt to learn the practices he put in place to help expedite murder trials in the county.

Hosted by Spectrum News and 'Capital Tonight' Anchor Tim Boyum, the live town hall will bring together local residents, advocates and lawmakers to discuss issues and potential solutions to combat gun-related violence in North Carolina.

Town hall guests will include: Mecklenburg County Sheriff Gary McFadden; North Carolina State Representative Christy Clark; Grassroots North Carolina President Paul Valone; and Mothers of Murdered Offspring Founder Judy Williams.

'North Carolina: Under the Gun' will air on Spectrum News on channel 14. Spectrum News is available exclusively to Spectrum subscribers.

