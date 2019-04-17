Spectrum Networks to Air ‘Wisconsin: Under the Gun' an Exclusive Documentary and Community Forum on Gun Violence in Wisconsin on April 17 at 7 PM

A 30-Minute Open Discussion Will Air Immediately Following the Documentary

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Spectrum Networks today announced it will present 'Wisconsin: Under The Gun,' an exclusive documentary that will explore the link between guns and suicides in Wisconsin. 'Wisconsin: Under The Gun' will air on Spectrum News 1 at 7 PM on April 17, followed by a half-hour open discussion with local community members.

The 30-minute special will examine the recent increase in suicide incidents in Wisconsin, including the first-hand accounts of individuals who have suffered personal loss. 'Wisconsin: Under The Gun' will explore limiting access to guns for people suffering from a mental health crisis and also look at the Gun Shop Project, an organization that teaches gun store owners how to identify people who are at risk.

Following the documentary, Spectrum News 1 Evening Anchor Jason Fechner will host a community discussion on gun violence and suicide. Guests will include: Wisconsin Carry Chairman and President Nik Clark; DHS Division of Public Health Trauma and Resilience Program Manager Robin Matthies; Mental Health America of Wisconsin Suicide Prevention Specialist Leah Rolando; and Essential Shooting Supplies Co-Owner Chuck Lovelace.

'Wisconsin: Under The Gun' will air on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1. Spectrum News 1 is available exclusively to Spectrum subscribers.

