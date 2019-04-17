Log in
Spectrum Networks to Air ‘Wisconsin: Under the Gun' an Exclusive Documentary and Community Forum on Gun Violence in Wisconsin on April 17 at 7 PM

04/17/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

A 30-Minute Open Discussion Will Air Immediately Following the Documentary

Milwaukee, Wisconsin - Spectrum Networks today announced it will present 'Wisconsin: Under The Gun,' an exclusive documentary that will explore the link between guns and suicides in Wisconsin. 'Wisconsin: Under The Gun' will air on Spectrum News 1 at 7 PM on April 17, followed by a half-hour open discussion with local community members.

The 30-minute special will examine the recent increase in suicide incidents in Wisconsin, including the first-hand accounts of individuals who have suffered personal loss. 'Wisconsin: Under The Gun' will explore limiting access to guns for people suffering from a mental health crisis and also look at the Gun Shop Project, an organization that teaches gun store owners how to identify people who are at risk.

Following the documentary, Spectrum News 1 Evening Anchor Jason Fechner will host a community discussion on gun violence and suicide. Guests will include: Wisconsin Carry Chairman and President Nik Clark; DHS Division of Public Health Trauma and Resilience Program Manager Robin Matthies; Mental Health America of Wisconsin Suicide Prevention Specialist Leah Rolando; and Essential Shooting Supplies Co-Owner Chuck Lovelace.

'Wisconsin: Under The Gun' will air on Spectrum News 1 on channel 1. Spectrum News 1 is available exclusively to Spectrum subscribers.

About Spectrum Networks

Spectrum Networks is a series of 24/7 news and sports networks owned and operated by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband communications company and the second largest cable operator in the United States. Spectrum Networks carry distinct, comprehensive, and exclusive local programming on 31 networks across 12 states. More information on Spectrum Networks is available at spectrumlocalnews.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Mitch

310-531-1570

Stacey.Mitch@charter.com

Disclaimer

Charter Communications Inc. published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 18:02:06 UTC
