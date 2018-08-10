Log in
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES (CSH.UN)

CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES (CSH.UN)
08/09 11:39:59 pm
15.55 CAD   +0.84%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chartwell Retirement Residences : to Host Earnings Call

08/10/2018 | 02:21pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTC PINK: CWSRF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-BAD6DD2F41288.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 953 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 2 329 M
Yield 2018 3,79%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 5,88x
EV / Sales 2019 5,74x
Capitalization 3 272 M
Chart CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES
Chartwell Retirement Residences Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESID
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 16,7  CAD
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
Managers
NameTitle
W. Brent Binions President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Michael Deane Harris Chairman
Karen Sullivan Chief Operating Officer
Vlad Volodarski Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Sidney P. H. Robinson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES-4.37%2 499
ORPÉA16.89%8 487
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING, INC.-15.46%1 566
CIVITAS SOLUTIONS INC-4.39%605
HUMANA AB11.27%377
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-12.67%367
