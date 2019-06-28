Log in
CHASWOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD

(CHAS)
Change - Announcement Of Cessation :: Resignation Of International Chief Operating Officer

06/28/2019
This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor
('Sponsor'), Asian Corporate Advisors Pte Ltd., for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities
Trading Limited ('Exchange'). The Company's Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement
including the correctness of any of the figures used, statements or opinions made. The Sponsor is satisfied, based on enquiries made, that there are no reasons for cessation, other than those stated in this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the Exchange and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement. The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Liau H. K. Telephone number: 6221 0271

Disclaimer

Chaswood Resources Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 10:45:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Roach Reddy Managing Director & Executive Director
Teck Wah Ng Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Keen Tek Tham Group Chief Financial Officer
Hee Kok Chng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwong Wah Er Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHASWOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD0.00%0
STARBUCKS CORPORATION29.47%100 990
COMPASS GROUP PLC14.30%37 901
SODEXO13.85%16 949
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC.21.71%14 758
WHITBREAD0.09%9 963
