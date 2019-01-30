Log in
Chatham Lodging Trust : Announces 2018 Distribution Characterization

01/30/2019

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels, today announced the characterization of dividends declared in 2018 on its common shares for federal income tax reporting purposes.

                   

Type of

Dividend

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Dividend

Per Common

Share

Taxable

Ordinary

Income

Return of

Capital

Regular 1/31/18 2/23/18 0.1100 0.0954 0.0146
Regular 2/28/18 3/30/18 0.1100 0.0954 0.0146
Regular 3/29/18 4/27/18 0.1100 0.0954 0.0146
Regular 4/30/18 5/25/18 0.1100 0.0954 0.0146
Regular 5/31/18 6/29/18 0.1100 0.0954 0.0146
Regular 6/29/18 7/27/18 0.1100 0.0954 0.0146
Regular 7/31/18 8/31/18 0.1100 0.0954 0.0146
Regular 8/31/18 9/28/18 0.1100 0.0954 0.0146
Regular 9/28/18 10/26/18 0.1100 0.0954 0.0146
Regular 10/31/18 11/30/18 0.1100 0.0954 0.0146
Regular 11/30/18 12/28/18 0.1100 0.0954 0.0146
Regular 12/31/18 1/25/19 0.1100     0.0954     0.0146
$1.3200 $1.1448 $0.1752
 

No portion of the dividends declared in 2018 represented foreign taxes or qualified dividend income. The CUSIP number for Chatham Lodging Trust common shares is 16208T102.

Registered holders of Chatham Lodging Trust common shares who received any of the dividends specified in the table above will receive an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 1099-DIV from EQ Shareholder Services, the company’s dividend paying agent. The Form 1099-DIV will report the dividends paid with respect to 2018. Shareholders whose shares are held in “street name” will receive an IRS Form 1099 from the bank, brokerage firm or other nominee holding their shares.

The regular common share dividend declared for shareholders of record as of December 31, 2018, and payable on January 25, 2019, will be reported on shareholders’ IRS Form 1099 for the 2018 tax year.

The information in the table above is based on the preliminary results of work on the tax filings of Chatham Lodging Trust and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. No material change in these classifications is expected. The tax information above should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors regarding the specific federal, state, local, foreign and other tax consequences of ownership of Chatham Lodging Trust’s common shares and the specific tax treatment of distributions on Chatham Lodging Trust’s common shares.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Chatham Lodging Trust, including statements regarding future plans, strategies, performance, acquisitions, capital expenditures, future operating results and the timing and composition of revenues, among others, and statements containing words such as “expects,” “believes” or “will,” which indicate that those statements are forward-looking. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results or performance to differ materially from those discussed in such statements. Additional risks are discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
