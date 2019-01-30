Chatham Lodging Trust : Announces 2018 Distribution Characterization

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), a lodging real estate investment
trust (REIT) that invests in upscale extended-stay hotels and
premium-branded, select-service hotels, today announced the
characterization of dividends declared in 2018 on its common shares for
federal income tax reporting purposes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Type of
Dividend
|
|
|
Record
Date
|
|
|
Payment
Date
|
|
|
Dividend
Per Common
Share
|
|
|
Taxable
Ordinary
Income
|
|
|
Return of
Capital
|
|
Regular
|
|
|
1/31/18
|
|
|
2/23/18
|
|
|
0.1100
|
|
|
0.0954
|
|
|
0.0146
|
|
Regular
|
|
|
2/28/18
|
|
|
3/30/18
|
|
|
0.1100
|
|
|
0.0954
|
|
|
0.0146
|
|
Regular
|
|
|
3/29/18
|
|
|
4/27/18
|
|
|
0.1100
|
|
|
0.0954
|
|
|
0.0146
|
|
Regular
|
|
|
4/30/18
|
|
|
5/25/18
|
|
|
0.1100
|
|
|
0.0954
|
|
|
0.0146
|
|
Regular
|
|
|
5/31/18
|
|
|
6/29/18
|
|
|
0.1100
|
|
|
0.0954
|
|
|
0.0146
|
|
Regular
|
|
|
6/29/18
|
|
|
7/27/18
|
|
|
0.1100
|
|
|
0.0954
|
|
|
0.0146
|
|
Regular
|
|
|
7/31/18
|
|
|
8/31/18
|
|
|
0.1100
|
|
|
0.0954
|
|
|
0.0146
|
|
Regular
|
|
|
8/31/18
|
|
|
9/28/18
|
|
|
0.1100
|
|
|
0.0954
|
|
|
0.0146
|
|
Regular
|
|
|
9/28/18
|
|
|
10/26/18
|
|
|
0.1100
|
|
|
0.0954
|
|
|
0.0146
|
|
Regular
|
|
|
10/31/18
|
|
|
11/30/18
|
|
|
0.1100
|
|
|
0.0954
|
|
|
0.0146
|
|
Regular
|
|
|
11/30/18
|
|
|
12/28/18
|
|
|
0.1100
|
|
|
0.0954
|
|
|
0.0146
|
|
Regular
|
|
|
12/31/18
|
|
|
1/25/19
|
|
|
0.1100
|
|
|
0.0954
|
|
|
0.0146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$1.3200
|
|
|
$1.1448
|
|
|
$0.1752
|
|
No portion of the dividends declared in 2018 represented foreign taxes
or qualified dividend income. The CUSIP number for Chatham Lodging Trust
common shares is 16208T102.
Registered holders of Chatham Lodging Trust common shares who received
any of the dividends specified in the table above will receive an
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 1099-DIV from EQ Shareholder
Services, the company’s dividend paying agent. The Form 1099-DIV will
report the dividends paid with respect to 2018. Shareholders whose
shares are held in “street name” will receive an IRS Form 1099 from the
bank, brokerage firm or other nominee holding their shares.
The regular common share dividend declared for shareholders of record as
of December 31, 2018, and payable on January 25, 2019, will be reported
on shareholders’ IRS Form 1099 for the 2018 tax year.
The information in the table above is based on the preliminary results
of work on the tax filings of Chatham Lodging Trust and is subject to
correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. No material
change in these classifications is expected. The tax information above
should not be construed as tax advice and is not a substitute for
careful tax planning and analysis. Shareholders are encouraged to
consult with their own tax advisors regarding the specific federal,
state, local, foreign and other tax consequences of ownership of Chatham
Lodging Trust’s common shares and the specific tax treatment of
distributions on Chatham Lodging Trust’s common shares.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate
investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale,
extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The
company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites,
comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283
rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority
investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of
12,500 rooms/suites. Additional information about Chatham may be found
at chathamlodgingtrust.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within
the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
about Chatham Lodging Trust, including statements regarding future
plans, strategies, performance, acquisitions, capital expenditures,
future operating results and the timing and composition of revenues,
among others, and statements containing words such as “expects,”
“believes” or “will,” which indicate that those statements are
forward-looking. Except for historical information, the matters
discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that are
subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual
results or performance to differ materially from those discussed in such
statements. Additional risks are discussed in the company’s filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
