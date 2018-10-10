Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chatham Lodging Trust    CLDT

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST (CLDT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chatham Lodging Trust : Announces Monthly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 136 hotels wholly or through joint ventures, today announced that its board of trustees has declared a monthly common share dividend of $0.11 for October 2018. The common dividend is payable November 30, 2018, to shareholders of record on October 31, 2018.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 136 hotels totaling 18,616 rooms/suites, comprised of 41 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,116 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com

Included in this press release are certain “non-GAAP financial measures,” within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations, that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). The company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, and (4) Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures could be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, cash flows from operations or any other measures of the company’s operating performance prescribed by GAAP.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
02:31pCHATHAM LODGING TRUST : Announces Monthly Dividend
BU
10/08CHATHAM LODGING TRUST : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Wedn..
AQ
10/05CHATHAM LODGING TRUST : Announces Third Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Wedn..
BU
09/27CHATHAM LODGING TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/10CHATHAM LODGING TRUST : Announces Monthly Dividend
BU
08/30CHATHAM LODGING TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/28CHATHAM LODGING TRUST : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
08/28CHATHAM LODGING TRUST : Acquires Brand New Residence Inn Charleston Summerville,..
BU
08/13CHATHAM LODGING TRUST : Announces Monthly Dividend
AQ
08/10CHATHAM LODGING TRUST : Announces Monthly Dividend
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/09John's August Dividend Increases And Income Tracker - Retirement Accounts 
10/09Hersha Is Up 23% Since May 1st And Still Climbing 
10/09How Do You Like Them Apples? 
10/04October Update Of My DGI Portfolio 
09/17A Premium REIT Brand That Delivers Something Special 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 320 M
EBIT 2018 58,1 M
Net income 2018 30,3 M
Debt 2018 558 M
Yield 2018 6,49%
P/E ratio 2018 29,90
P/E ratio 2019 30,80
EV / Sales 2018 4,66x
EV / Sales 2019 4,49x
Capitalization 933 M
Chart CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
Duration : Period :
Chatham Lodging Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey H. Fisher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis M. Craven Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy Bruce Wegner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Miles L. Berger Lead Independent Trustee
Thomas J. Crocker Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST-10.68%933
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS1.51%14 945
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-26.35%14 022
VICI PROPERTIES INC4.88%7 958
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-0.07%7 750
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC-5.76%7 454
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.