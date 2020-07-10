Log in
Chatham Lodging Trust : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Call to be Held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

07/10/2020 | 06:31am EDT

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE: CLDT), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 134 hotels wholly or through joint ventures, today announced that it will report second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, before the opening of the market. That same day at 10:00 a.m. ET, Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s chief executive officer, Dennis M. Craven, executive vice president and chief operating officer, and Jeremy Wegner, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call to review second quarter 2020 financial results.

Shareholders and other interested parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call on the Internet by logging onto Chatham’s Web site, http://chathamlodgingtrust.com/, or www.streetevents.com, or may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-877-407-0789 and referencing Chatham Lodging Trust. A recording of the call will be available by telephone until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921, reference number 13706903. A replay of the conference call will be posted on Chatham’s website.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 134 hotels totaling 18,442 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 94 hotels with an aggregate of 12,350 rooms/suites. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

Included in this press release are certain “non-GAAP financial measures,” within the meaning of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations, that are different from measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles). The company considers the following non-GAAP financial measures useful to investors as key supplemental measures of its operating performance: (1) FFO, (2) Adjusted FFO, (3) EBITDA, and (4) Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP financial measures could be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income or loss, cash flows from operations or any other measures of the company’s operating performance prescribed by GAAP.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 167 M - -
Net income 2020 -87,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,19x
Yield 2020 4,09%
Capitalization 253 M 253 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 39
Free-Float 97,7%
Chart CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
Duration : Period :
Chatham Lodging Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 5,38 $
Spread / Highest target 85,9%
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey H. Fisher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis M. Craven Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy Bruce Wegner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Crocker Independent Trustee
Jack P. DeBoer Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST-70.67%253
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-22.54%9 274
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-42.16%7 409
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-23.83%7 054
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-15.08%3 456
ASCOTT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-22.56%2 294
