CHATHAM LODGING TRUST (CLDT)
Chatham Lodging Trust : Appoints Mary Beth Higgins to Board of Trustees

12/26/2018 | 02:31pm CET

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), a lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 137 hotels wholly or through joint ventures, today announced the appointment of Mary Beth Higgins to the company's board of trustees, effective immediately. Ms. Higgins will serve as an independent director.

Ms. Higgins currently serves as the interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Operating Officer of Affinity Gaming Inc., a nine casino multi-jurisdictional gaming company. In her current roles, she is responsible for the day to day operations of the casinos as well as all aspects of the Company’s accounting, finance and investor relation functions. Before joining Affinity, she served from 2017-2018 as CFO of VICI Properties, a REIT spin off from Caesars Entertainment, and prior to that as CFO for Caesars Entertainment Operating Company from 2014-2017. For the 17 years prior to that, Ms. Higgins served as CFO at companies such as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., Herbst Gaming, Inc., and Camco, Inc.

“Mary Beth brings tremendous financial acumen to the board given her outstanding track record serving as CFO over the past twenty years. Her experience as an executive with a REIT as well as other hospitality and gaming companies is a great fit for our board and we are very excited about her addition,” said Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s chief executive officer.

Ms. Higgins received her Bachelors of Science degree from the University of Southern California and her Masters of Business Administration from Memphis State University.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites. Additional information about Chatham may be found at chathamlodgingtrust.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements about the company's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks are set forth under the captions "Item 1A. Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in our annual report on Form 10-K and under the caption "Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (or similar captions) in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and as described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any guidance or other forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, unless required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 325 M
EBIT 2018 58,9 M
Net income 2018 32,0 M
Debt 2018 600 M
Yield 2018 7,59%
P/E ratio 2018 25,22
P/E ratio 2019 25,22
EV / Sales 2018 4,38x
EV / Sales 2019 4,17x
Capitalization 822 M
Chart CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
Duration : Period :
Chatham Lodging Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHATHAM LODGING TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 21,0 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey H. Fisher Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dennis M. Craven Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy Bruce Wegner Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Miles L. Berger Lead Independent Trustee
Thomas J. Crocker Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHATHAM LODGING TRUST-23.55%822
FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-35.67%12 401
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS-19.70%12 274
VICI PROPERTIES INC-12.10%7 464
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC-14.81%7 022
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-12.18%6 999
