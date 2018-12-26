Chatham Lodging Trust : Appoints Mary Beth Higgins to Board of Trustees

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), a lodging real estate investment
trust (REIT) that invests in upscale, extended-stay hotels and
premium-branded, select-service hotels and owns 137 hotels wholly or
through joint ventures, today announced the appointment of Mary Beth
Higgins to the company's board of trustees, effective immediately. Ms.
Higgins will serve as an independent director.
Ms. Higgins currently serves as the interim Chief Financial Officer
(CFO) and Chief Operating Officer of Affinity Gaming Inc., a nine casino
multi-jurisdictional gaming company. In her current roles, she is
responsible for the day to day operations of the casinos as well as all
aspects of the Company’s accounting, finance and investor relation
functions. Before joining Affinity, she served from 2017-2018 as CFO of
VICI Properties, a REIT spin off from Caesars Entertainment, and prior
to that as CFO for Caesars Entertainment Operating Company from
2014-2017. For the 17 years prior to that, Ms. Higgins served as CFO at
companies such as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., Herbst Gaming,
Inc., and Camco, Inc.
“Mary Beth brings tremendous financial acumen to the board given her
outstanding track record serving as CFO over the past twenty years. Her
experience as an executive with a REIT as well as other hospitality and
gaming companies is a great fit for our board and we are very excited
about her addition,” said Jeffrey H. Fisher, Chatham’s chief executive
officer.
Ms. Higgins received her Bachelors of Science degree from the University
of Southern California and her Masters of Business Administration from
Memphis State University.
About Chatham Lodging Trust
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate
investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale,
extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The
company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites,
comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283
rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority
investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of
12,500 rooms/suites. Additional information about Chatham may be found
at chathamlodgingtrust.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995
Statements about the company's business that are not historical facts
are "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are based
on current expectations. You should not rely on our forward-looking
statements because the matters they describe are subject to known and
unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's future
results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from the
results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such
statements. Such risks are set forth under the captions "Item 1A. Risk
Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" in our annual report on Form
10-K and under the caption "Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis
of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (or similar captions)
in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and as described in our other
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the dates on which they are made, and the
company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any
guidance or other forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new
information, future developments, or otherwise, unless required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005015/en/