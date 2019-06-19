Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Shareholders Approve All 2019 Annual General Meeting Proposals

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) today announced that shareholders approved all five proposals presented at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. Approximately 120.7 million shares, representing approximately 79.3% percent of the shares outstanding as of the record date, were voted at the meeting. Check Point would like to thank shareholders for the support and confidence they have in the company and its employees.



For more information on the agenda items, please see the company’s proxy statement for the annual general meeting of shareholders:

http://www.checkpoint.com/about-us/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture with Gen V advanced threat prevention that protects all networks, cloud and mobile operations of a business against all known attacks, including today’s 5th generation attacks, with the industry’s most comprehensive and intuitive single point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.



