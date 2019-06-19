Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Check Point Software Technologies    CHKP   IL0010824113

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES

(CHKP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Shareholders Approve All 2019 Annual General Meeting Proposals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/19/2019 | 11:33am EDT

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) today announced that shareholders approved all five proposals presented at the 2019 Annual General Meeting.  Approximately 120.7 million shares, representing approximately 79.3% percent of the shares outstanding as of the record date, were voted at the meeting. Check Point would like to thank shareholders for the support and confidence they have in the company and its employees.

For more information on the agenda items, please see the company’s proxy statement for the annual general meeting of shareholders:

http://www.checkpoint.com/about-us/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture with Gen V advanced threat prevention that protects all networks, cloud and mobile operations of a business against all known attacks, including today’s 5th generation attacks, with the industry’s most comprehensive and intuitive single point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

©2019 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. All rights reserved.

Investor ContactMedia Contact
Kip E. MeintzerEkram Ahmed
Check Point Software Technologies Check Point Software Technologies
+1.650.628.2040 +1 650.628.2260
ir@checkpoint.com press@checkpoint.com
  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHN
11:33aCheck Point Software Technologies Ltd. Shareholders Approve All 2019 Annual G..
GL
09:01aCheck Point Research Launches CPR-Zero
GL
06/13MAY 2019'S MOST WANTED MALWARE : Patch Now to Avoid the BlueKeep Blues
GL
06/11Check Point Software Blows the Lid off Cloud Threats with New Security Analyt..
GL
05/14APRIL 2019'S MOST WANTED MALWARE : Cyber Criminals Up to Old 'Trickbots' Again
GL
04/18Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2019 First Quarter financial Result..
GL
04/18CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES : 1st quarter results
CO
04/09MARCH 2019'S MOST WANTED MALWARE : Coinhive Stops Digging, but Cryptomining Stil..
GL
04/03Check Point Software to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Apri..
GL
03/06Check Point SandBlast Agent Earns ‘NSS Labs Recommended' Rating in 2019..
GL
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 995 M
EBIT 2019 1 000 M
Net income 2019 832 M
Finance 2019 2 449 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,83
P/E ratio 2020 19,33
EV / Sales 2019 7,32x
EV / Sales 2020 7,03x
Capitalization 17 049 M
Chart CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Check Point Software Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 122 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gil Shwed Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marius Nacht Chairman
Tal Payne Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Ray A. Rothrock Independent Director
Yoav Z. Chelouche Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES10.42%16 655
ADOBE21.82%126 394
WORKDAY30.91%43 365
AUTODESK22.37%34 086
ELECTRONIC ARTS17.15%27 143
SQUARE INC28.74%25 640
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About