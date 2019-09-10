Miercom Designates SandBlast Mobile a Security Leader In Mobile Threat Defense Industry Test

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, announced today that it achieved a 99% security rating in Miercom’s Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) Industry Assessment for its solution, SandBlast Mobile, surpassing all tested vendors’ solutions. The average vendor scored 63.8% security efficacy for MTD capabilities that included threat protection, network attack prevention, device vulnerability prevention, remediation tools, and ease of use.



Providing employees access to important business information via mobile devices improves productivity, but also exposes enterprises and their networks to significant risk. Many businesses mistakenly try to solve this problem by employing endpoint management solutions, but soon discover that approach ineffective against sophisticated zero-day threats. SandBlast Mobile keeps business assets and sensitive data safe from cyber attacks through extensive threat detection and mitigation. Its unique, on-device network protection technology includes various features such as anti-phishing, safe browsing, anti-bot and conditional access capabilities.

Check Point’s performance in the competitive test earned SandBlast Mobile Miercom’s Certified Secure Award for the second time. This is Miercom’s highest award for achievement in competitive, hands-on testing. The results highlight SandBlast Mobile’s leadership in security and usability over other mobile threat defense solutions.

“Check Point is pleased to earn the Miercom Certified Secure Award for the second time as it validates SandBlast Mobile’s industry-leading status,” said Itai Greenberg, Vice President, Product Management and Product Marketing, Check Point Software Technologies. “SandBlast Mobile offers organizations unique threat prevention capabilities, ease of use and full risk visibility, while ensuring device performance and total cost of ownership.”

This year, Miercom tested MTD solutions from the industry by exposing them to multiple attack iterations, particularly newly found malware and behaviorally anomalistic scenarios.

“Based on our observation, MTD solutions available in the market are generally average and have many opportunities for improvement. SandBlast Mobile was an exception - no matter how advanced or evasive the threats and techniques carried out during testing were, it stood up to its claims and outperformed other solutions,” said Rob Smithers, CEO, Miercom.

Highlights of results from Check Point’s SandBlast Mobile include:

Protective features :

° Threat defense - 97.2% efficacy, and 31.2% higher than the industry average

° Behavioral detection - 98.3% efficacy, and close to 40% higher than the industry average

° Safe browsing - 100% efficacy, and 38.6% higher than the industry average

° Privacy - 100% efficacy and on par with the industry average

: ° Threat defense - 97.2% efficacy, and 31.2% higher than the industry average ° Behavioral detection - 98.3% efficacy, and close to 40% higher than the industry average ° Safe browsing - 100% efficacy, and 38.6% higher than the industry average ° Privacy - 100% efficacy and on par with the industry average Network attack prevention

° Man-in-the-Middle detection and prevention - 100% efficacy, and 25% higher than the industry average

° Man-in-the-Middle detection and prevention - 100% efficacy, and 25% higher than the industry average Remediation

° Policy compliance, conditional access and reporting- 100% efficacy, and 30% higher than the industry average

° Policy compliance, conditional access and reporting- 100% efficacy, and 30% higher than the industry average Ease of use:

° Client installation - 100% efficacy and on par with the industry average

° User action - 100% efficacy and 14% higher than the industry average

For more information on SandBlast Mobile, click here.

Download a complimentary copy of the report.

Read more on our blog here.

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point’s solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and advanced targeted threats. Check Point offers a multilevel security architecture, “Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention”, this combined product architecture defends enterprise’s cloud, network and mobile devices. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

About Miercom

Miercom has published hundreds of network product analyses in leading trade periodicals and other publications. Miercom’s reputation as the leading, independent product test center is undisputed. Private test services available from Miercom include competitive product analyses, as well as individual product evaluations. Miercom features comprehensive certification and test programs including: Certified Interoperable, Certified Reliable, Certified Secure and Certified Green. Products may also be evaluated under the Performance Verified program, the industry’s most thorough and trusted assessment for product usability and performance.