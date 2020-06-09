Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.    CHKP   IL0010824113

CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

(CHKP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Securing the ‘new normal' – survey shows organizations' security priorities as they emerge from Covid-19 lockdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/09/2020 | 06:01am EDT

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has today released the findings of a new survey showing how organizations managed their cyber-security during the lockdowns forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, and also listing their security priorities and concerns over the coming months as they move to the ‘new normal.’

Over 86% of respondents said their biggest IT challenge during the pandemic was moving to mass remote working, and their biggest security concern was maintaining VPN capacity for staff.  Key findings from the survey of over 270 IT and security professionals globally are:

  • Top security concerns at the start of Covid-19 lockdowns:  62% of respondents said their main concern during initial lockdowns was maintaining secure remote access and VPN capacity for staff, followed by preventing social engineering attacks (47%), and securing staff endpoints and home networks (52%).
     
  • The ‘new normal’ begins as offices start to re-open:  75% of respondents said their offices were open again for limited numbers of employees as lockdowns lift.  But on average, staff are still working 4 days out of 5 at home – meaning remote-working vulnerabilities and threats will persist for a long time.
     
  • The remote-working security gap:  While 65% of respondents said their company blocks unmanaged PCs from corporate VPNs, just 29% deploy endpoint security on employees’ home PCs, and only 35% run compliance checks. 42% say their company invests in cyber-security training.  This highlights how exposed organizations are to fast-moving, 5th generation cyber-attacks that target remote workers.
     
  • The security priorities for the ‘new normal’ over the coming months:  79% of respondents said their main priority is tightening security and preventing attacks as employees continue to work flexibly from home.  43% stated they plan to implement mobile security solutions, and 39% plan to consolidate their security estates to help eliminate ‘blind spots’ across their enlarged network perimeters.
     
  • Companies’ leading cyber-security concerns for the next 12 months:  Over 75% of respondents said their biggest concern was an increase in cyber-attacks, especially phishing and social engineering exploits. 51% said that attacks on unmanaged home endpoints was a concern, followed by attacks against employee mobile devices (33%). 

“Organizations had to restructure their network and security fabrics almost overnight to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic, and doing this inevitably meant that security gaps opened up, increasing their attack surface and creating new opportunities for criminals,” said Moti Sagey, Chief Evangelist at Check Point Software Technologies.  “Now that we are moving towards a ‘new normal’ way of working as lockdowns lift globally, organizations need to close off those security gaps and secure their networks, from employees’ home PCs and mobiles to the enterprise data center, with a holistic, end-to-end security architecture.  The Covid-19 pandemic may be fading, but the cyber-crime pandemic it triggered is here to stay.  However with the right approach to security, we can prevent attacks from causing widespread damage and disruption.”

In April, a survey by Check Point showed that organizations were being hit by a ‘perfect storm’ of increased cyber-attacks, while having to manage the massive and rapid changes to their networks and employee working practices during the pandemic.  71% of respondents reported an increase in cyber-attacks during February and March 2020, and 95% said they faced added IT security challenges with provision of large-scale remote access for employees, as well as managing shadow IT usage.

Check Point has a full range of security solutions that ensure best-in-class connectivity and security for remote working, allowing workforces to remain as productive as possible. These include Check Point’s Remote Access VPN Software, Endpoint Threat Prevention, Mobile Security and Mobile Secure Workspace all aim to take a practical approach towards securing remote workers.  Check Point’s SandBlast Agent delivers complete endpoint threat prevention against zero-day attacks delivering a 100% block rate even for unknown threats with zero false positives.

The survey was conducted by Check Point with 271 respondents from enterprise organizations globally. For more details on the survey visit: https://www.checkpoint.com/cybersecurity-the-new-normal/

For full details of Check Point’s solutions for securing remote workforces, visit  https://www.checkpoint.com/solutions/secure-remote-workforce-during-coronavirus/

Follow Check Point via:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware
Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers its multilevel security architecture, Infinity Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

MEDIA CONTACT:  INVESTOR CONTACT:
Emilie Beneitez Lefebvre  Kip E. Meintzer
Check Point Software Technologies Check Point Software Technologies
press@checkpoint.com ir@us.checkpoint.com


 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHN
06:01aSecuring the ‘new normal' – survey shows organizations' security ..
GL
05/27Check Point Software Technologies Appoints New Board Chairman and Lead Indepe..
GL
05/11APRIL 2020'S MOST WANTED MALWARE : Agent Tesla Remote Access Trojan Spreading Wi..
GL
04/27Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Result..
GL
04/27CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LT : 1st quarter results
CO
04/22CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LT : quaterly earnings release
04/21Check Point Software Extends Infinity Architecture with Full Range of Quantum..
GL
04/14APPLE IS MOST IMITATED BRAND FOR PHI : Check Point Research's Q1 2020 Brand Phis..
GL
04/09APPDOME : Joins Check Point Technology Partner Program, Introduces Appdome : for..
PR
04/09MARCH 2020'S MOST WANTED MALWARE : Dridex Banking Trojan Ranks On Top Malware Li..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 014 M - -
Net income 2020 804 M - -
Net cash 2020 4 491 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 16 239 M 16 239 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 5 258
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 111,43 $
Last Close Price 111,61 $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gil Shwed Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marius Nacht Chairman
Tal Payne Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Ray A. Rothrock Independent Director
Yoav Z. Chelouche Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.0.64%16 239
ADOBE INC.20.61%191 651
AUTODESK, INC.27.28%51 185
WORKDAY INC.10.20%42 620
SQUARE, INC.43.25%39 375
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.11.16%34 501
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group