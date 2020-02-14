Checkit : PDMR Dealing and Concert Party Holdings

RNS Number : 9847C
Checkit plc
('Checkit' or the 'Company')
PDMR Dealing and Concert Party Holdings
Checkit plc (AIM:CKT) the global technology group, announces that Keith Daley, Executive Chairman, has purchased 2,000,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') at an average price of 32 pence per Ordinary Share (the 'Purchase').
Following the Purchase, Mr Daley's total beneficial interest in the Company is 10,528,339 Ordinary Shares representing 16.97% of the Company's total issued share capital as at today's date.
Concert party holdings
The Company has previously notified its shareholders of the existence of a concert party comprising Keith Daley, John Wilson and the Elektron 2012 Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT'). The Company announces that following consultation with the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the 'Panel'), the Panel has agreed that the EBT is no longer considered to be a member of the concert party.
Following the Purchase, the Concert Party will have control of voting rights over 11,216,869 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 18.08% of the Company's issued share capital.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Keith Daley
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Executive Chairman
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Checkit plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800556WJOWQNT2R68
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each
GB00B0C5RG72
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
32.0 pence
|
2,000,000
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
13 February 2020
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange
