Checkit : PDMR Dealing and Concert Party Holdings

Checkit plc

('Checkit' or the 'Company')

PDMR Dealing and Concert Party Holdings

Checkit plc (AIM:CKT) the global technology group, announces that Keith Daley, Executive Chairman, has purchased 2,000,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') at an average price of 32 pence per Ordinary Share (the 'Purchase').

Following the Purchase, Mr Daley's total beneficial interest in the Company is 10,528,339 Ordinary Shares representing 16.97% of the Company's total issued share capital as at today's date.

Concert party holdings

The Company has previously notified its shareholders of the existence of a concert party comprising Keith Daley, John Wilson and the Elektron 2012 Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT'). The Company announces that following consultation with the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the 'Panel'), the Panel has agreed that the EBT is no longer considered to be a member of the concert party.

Following the Purchase, the Concert Party will have control of voting rights over 11,216,869 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 18.08% of the Company's issued share capital.

-END-

Checkit plc +44 (0) 1223 371 000 www.checkit.net

Keith Daley (Executive Chairman)

Andrew Weatherstone (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary)





Yellowstone Advisory (Investor Relations) +44 (0) 7710 164 120 Alex Schlich





N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Shaun Dobson / George Tzimas (Corporate Finance)

Rachel Hayes (Corporate Broking)



Notification

and

public

disclosure

of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them: