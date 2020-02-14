Log in
CHECKIT PLC

(EKT)
Checkit : PDMR Dealing and Concert Party Holdings

02/14/2020 | 06:28am EST
RNS Number : 9847C
Checkit PLC
14 February 2020

Checkit plc

('Checkit' or the 'Company')

PDMR Dealing and Concert Party Holdings

Checkit plc (AIM:CKT) the global technology group, announces that Keith Daley, Executive Chairman, has purchased 2,000,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') at an average price of 32 pence per Ordinary Share (the 'Purchase').

Following the Purchase, Mr Daley's total beneficial interest in the Company is 10,528,339 Ordinary Shares representing 16.97% of the Company's total issued share capital as at today's date.

Concert party holdings

The Company has previously notified its shareholders of the existence of a concert party comprising Keith Daley, John Wilson and the Elektron 2012 Employee Benefit Trust (the 'EBT'). The Company announces that following consultation with the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the 'Panel'), the Panel has agreed that the EBT is no longer considered to be a member of the concert party.

Following the Purchase, the Concert Party will have control of voting rights over 11,216,869 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 18.08% of the Company's issued share capital.

-END-

Checkit plc

+44 (0) 1223 371 000

www.checkit.net


Keith Daley (Executive Chairman)


Andrew Weatherstone (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary)




Yellowstone Advisory (Investor Relations)

+44 (0) 7710 164 120

Alex Schlich




N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Shaun Dobson / George Tzimas (Corporate Finance)


Rachel Hayes (Corporate Broking)


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Keith Daley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Checkit plc

b)

LEI

213800556WJOWQNT2R68

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each

GB00B0C5RG72

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

32.0 pence

2,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

13 February 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Disclaimer

Checkit plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 11:26:12 UTC
