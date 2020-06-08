Log in
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1       

CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Chicago Mercantile Exchange - Globex - 06/08
2.123 USD   +1.73%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Consumer Shares Move Higher as the U.S. Cautiously Reopens -- Consumer Roundup

06/08/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies were higher as the country reopens.

New York City, the U.S. area hit hardest by the pandemic, began reopening its economy Monday. Americans are growing more upbeat about what lies ahead for the economy, even as they brace for what they see as a rise in inflationary pressure, a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said Monday.

"Consumers grew comparatively more optimistic about labor market outcomes with earnings growth, job finding, and job loss expectations all slightly improving," the bank said in its May Survey of Consumer Expectations. But the bank noted that whatever improvement there has been, key readings in the survey still remain "far below" where they were before the coronavirus pandemic took hold earlier this year.

Chuck E. Cheese, the restaurant chain and popular children's party venue, is in talks with its lenders to raise money to avoid filing for bankruptcy, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. At the same time the Irving, Texas-based food-and-games chain has also approached lenders in recent weeks to gauge their interest in providing a $200 million loan to finance a stay in bankruptcy, according to one of the people familiar with the matter.

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc. is planning to raise up to 31.39 billion Hong Kong dollars ($4.05 billion) through a listing in Hong Kong. JD.com, which is already listed in the U.S. is planning to sell 133 million shares, it said Monday. The final price will be determined on Thursday and the shares are expected to begin trading on June 18, it said. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

