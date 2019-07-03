Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Cheesecake Factory Inc    CAKE

CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC

(CAKE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cheesecake Fa : tory to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call on July 31, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) today announced it will release second quarter fiscal 2019 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results on the same day beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Company’s website, investors.thecheesecakefactory.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through August 30, 2019.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated created the upscale, casual-dining segment in 1978 with the introduction of its namesake concept. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates 219 restaurants throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico, and Canada, comprised of 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® mark; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe® mark; two restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen® mark and one restaurant under the Social Monk Asian Kitchen™ mark. Internationally, 22 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. The Company’s bakery division operates two bakery production facilities, in Calabasas Hills, CA and Rocky Mount, NC, that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2019, the Company was named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the sixth consecutive year. To learn more about the Company, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com.

From FORTUNE. ©2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC
04:22pCHEESECAKE FACTORY INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04:10pCHEESECAKE FA : tory to Webcast Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference C..
BU
06/26CHEESECAKE FACTORY : Celebrates National Cheesecake Day With Any Slice for Half ..
BU
06/20CHEESECAKE FACTORY : Let Freedom Ring! The Cheesecake Factory to Deliver Free Sl..
BU
06/05CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission o..
AQ
05/22CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
05/22CHEESECAKE FA : tory to Present at the Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & ..
BU
05/15CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/06CHEESECAKE FACTORY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/06CHEESECAKE FACTORY : Announces Sweet Online Gift Card Offer Just in Time for Mot..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 436 M
EBIT 2019 133 M
Net income 2019 118 M
Debt 2019 25,8 M
Yield 2019 3,21%
P/E ratio 2019 16,3x
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,76x
Capitalization 1 942 M
Chart CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC
Duration : Period :
Cheesecake Factory Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 51,8  $
Last Close Price 43,0  $
Spread / Highest target 46,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Overton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Gordon President
Russell S. Greene EVP-Operations Services & Sustainability
Matthew Eliot Clark Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jerome I. Kransdorf Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEESECAKE FACTORY INC-1.26%1 942
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD--.--%23 370
ARAMARK23.75%8 835
SSP GROUP PLC6.27%3 829
TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC-11.93%3 777
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO LTD9.36%3 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About