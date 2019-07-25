Log in
Cheesecake Factory : Celebrates National Cheesecake Day With Any Slice, Half Price for Dine-In Guests on July 30

07/25/2019 | 08:12am EDT

Highly Anticipated Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake Debuts on National Cheesecake Day

The Cheesecake Factory® (NASDAQ: CAKE):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005150/en/

Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake (Photo: Business Wire)

Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake (Photo: Business Wire)

What

On Tuesday, July 30, The Cheesecake Factory® is celebrating its favorite holiday of the year – National Cheesecake Day – by offering dine-in guests any slice of its more than 30 legendary flavors of cheesecake for half price at all of its restaurants nationwide*, and introducing its newest flavor: Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake.

 

The Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake is The Cheesecake Factory’s delightful twist on a classic: creamy pineapple cheesecake with maraschino cherry swirl between two layers of moist buttery pineapple upside-down cake. For every slice of Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake sold through February 2020**, The Cheesecake Factory will donate 25 cents to Feeding America®, the nation’s largest organization dedicated to fighting domestic hunger through a network of food banks.

 

When

Tuesday, July 30, 2019
During regular business hours

 

Where

201 restaurants throughout the U.S.A including Puerto Rico (dine-in only)

 

Visuals

  • Lines of guests waiting to celebrate National Cheesecake Day and enjoy any slice at half price
  • More than 30 varieties of world-famous cheesecake including the new Pineapple Upside-Down Cheesecake
  • The Cheesecake Factory managers available to discuss cheesecake flavors and how many slices of cheesecake they expect to serve on National Cheesecake Day

 For more information, please visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com.

 

*Offer valid July 30, 2019 for dine-in only. One slice of cheesecake per dine-in guest. Must be present. Offer valid at restaurants in the U.S.A. including Puerto Rico.

**Donations made on slices sold at all The Cheesecake Factory restaurants in the U.S.A. including Puerto Rico.

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated created the upscale, casual-dining segment in 1978 with the introduction of its namesake concept. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates 219 restaurants throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico, and Canada, comprised of 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® mark; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe® mark; two restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen® mark, and one restaurant under the Social Monk Asian Kitchen™ mark. Internationally, 22 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. The Company’s bakery division operates two bakery production facilities, in Calabasas Hills, CA and Rocky Mount, NC, that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2019 the Company was named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the sixth consecutive year. To learn more about the Company, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com.

From FORTUNE. ©2019 Fortune Media IP Limited. FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For is a trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Licensee.


© Business Wire 2019
