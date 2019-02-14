Log in
Cheesecake Factory : Named to FORTUNE's '100 Best Companies to Work For' List for Sixth Consecutive Year

0
02/14/2019 | 04:59pm EST

List recognizes companies with exceptional workplace culture

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been recognized as one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® for the sixth consecutive year, according to global research and consulting firm Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE. The Cheesecake Factory® ranked 25 on the list, which recognizes companies with a strong culture, determined in large part by an anonymous employee survey that measures more than 60 attributes including engagement, camaraderie, leadership effectiveness, and workplace traits linked to innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005738/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“We are incredibly honored that The Cheesecake Factory is named on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list again this year,” said David Overton, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated. “Since opening our first restaurant in Beverly Hills in 1978, we have strived to create a very special company culture, and this award is a wonderful acknowledgment of what our more than 38,000 staff members and managers have helped us create over the last four decades.”

To see the complete list of the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For, please visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/100-best/2019.

For more information about The Cheesecake Factory, please visit www.TheCheesecakeFactory.com
Fan us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheCheesecakeFactory
Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/cheesecake
Follow us on Instagram at www.instagram.com/cheesecakefactory

About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated created the upscale, casual-dining segment in 1978 with the introduction of its namesake concept. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates 217 full-service, casual-dining restaurants throughout the United States, including Puerto Rico, and Canada, comprised of 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® mark; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe® mark; and two restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen® mark. Internationally, 21 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under licensing agreements. The Company’s bakery division operates two bakery production facilities, in Calabasas Hills, CA and Rocky Mount, NC, that produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers. In 2019 the Company was named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list for the sixth consecutive year. To learn more about the Company, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com.

About The FORTUNE 100 Best Companies To Work For®

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing the view of more than 4.3 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations with more than 1,000 employees. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

To read more about Great Place to Work’s review of The Cheesecake Factory, please visit http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/the-cheesecake-factory-incorporated.

 
FORTUNE and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2019 ©2019 Time Inc. Used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.


© Business Wire 2019
