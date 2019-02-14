Cheesecake Factory : Named to FORTUNE's ‘100 Best Companies to Work For' List for Sixth Consecutive Year

The
Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been recognized as
one of the FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® for the sixth
consecutive year, according to global research and consulting firm Great
Place to Work® and FORTUNE. The
Cheesecake Factory® ranked 25 on the list, which recognizes
companies with a strong culture, determined in large part by an
anonymous employee survey that measures more than 60 attributes
including engagement, camaraderie, leadership effectiveness, and
workplace traits linked to innovation.
“We are incredibly honored that The Cheesecake Factory is named on the
Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list again this year,” said David
Overton, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Cheesecake
Factory Incorporated. “Since opening our first restaurant in Beverly
Hills in 1978, we have strived to create a very special company culture,
and this award is a wonderful acknowledgment of what our more than
38,000 staff members and managers have helped us create over the last
four decades.”
To see the complete list of the 2019 FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work
For, please visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/100-best/2019.
About The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated created the upscale, casual-dining
segment in 1978 with the introduction of its namesake concept. The
Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates 217 full-service,
casual-dining restaurants throughout the United States, including Puerto
Rico, and Canada, comprised of 201 restaurants under The Cheesecake
Factory® mark; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe® mark; and two
restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen® mark.
Internationally, 21 The Cheesecake Factory® restaurants operate under
licensing agreements. The Company’s bakery division operates two bakery
production facilities, in Calabasas Hills, CA and Rocky Mount, NC, that
produce quality cheesecakes and other baked products for its
restaurants, international licensees and third-party bakery customers.
In 2019 the Company was named to the FORTUNE Magazine “100 Best
Companies to Work For®” list for the sixth consecutive year. To learn
more about the Company, visit www.thecheesecakefactory.com.
About The FORTUNE 100 Best Companies To Work For®
Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven
methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses
representing the view of more than 4.3 million employees at Great Place
to Work-Certified organizations with more than 1,000 employees. To learn
more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best
Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.
About Great Place to Work®
Great
Place to Work® is a global people
analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better
business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than
30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics
platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting
needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.
To read more about Great Place to Work’s review of The Cheesecake
Factory, please visit http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/the-cheesecake-factory-incorporated.
FORTUNE and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® are registered
trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. From FORTUNE
Magazine, March 1, 2019 ©2019 Time Inc. Used under license. FORTUNE
and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products
or services of, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.
