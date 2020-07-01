Log in
Cheetah Mobile Inc.    CMCM

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

(CMCM)
CMCM Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cheetah Mobile Inc. Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2020

07/01/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cheetah Mobile Inc. ("Cheetah" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Cheetah securities between March 25, 2019 and February 20, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cmcm.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Cheetah Mobile’s apps were not compliant with the terms of its agreements with Google; (2) as a result, there was a reasonable likelihood that Google would terminate its advertising contracts with the Company; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s ability to attract new users would be adversely impacted; (4) as a result, the Company’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cmcm or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Cheetah you have until August 24, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2020
