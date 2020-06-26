CMCM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile, Inc.

Log in
06/26/2020 | 12:53am EDT

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California captioned Azure Funds LLC v. Cheetah Mobile, Inc., et al., (Case No. 20-cv-05696) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cheetah Mobile, Inc. ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM) securities between March 25, 2019 and February 20, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss on your Cheetah Mobile investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at: https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/cheetah-mobile-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 21, 2020, before the market opened, Cheetah Mobile disclosed that its Google Play Store, Google AdMob, and Google AdManager accounts were disabled on February 20, 2020 “because some of the Company’s apps had not been compliant with Google policies, resulting in certain invalid traffic.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.61, or nearly 17%, to close at $2.99 per share on February 21, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of Cheetah Mobile’s apps were not compliant with the terms of its agreements with Google; (2) that, as a result there was a reasonable likelihood that Google would terminate its advertising contracts with the Company; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s ability to attract new users would be adversely impacted; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (5) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you purchased Cheetah Mobile securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Charles H. Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020

Financials
Sales 2020 2 733 M 386 M 386 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 785 M 252 M 252 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 209
Free-Float 25,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,00 CNY
Last Close Price 12,95 CNY
Spread / Highest target 56,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Fu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jin Tao Ren Chief Financial Officer
Jie Xiao Director & Senior Vice President
Tao Zou Director
Wei Dong Ji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.-49.59%252
SNAP INC.49.91%34 156
GRUBHUB INC.40.73%6 313
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.46.69%6 229
MOMO INC.-46.81%3 853
DENA CO., LTD.-23.53%1 345
