CMCM CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile, Inc.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Central District of California captioned Azure Funds LLC v. Cheetah Mobile, Inc., et al., (Case No. 20-cv-05696) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cheetah Mobile, Inc. ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMCM) securities between March 25, 2019 and February 20, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you suffered a loss on your Cheetah Mobile investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at: https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/cheetah-mobile-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 21, 2020, before the market opened, Cheetah Mobile disclosed that its Google Play Store, Google AdMob, and Google AdManager accounts were disabled on February 20, 2020 “because some of the Company’s apps had not been compliant with Google policies, resulting in certain invalid traffic.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.61, or nearly 17%, to close at $2.99 per share on February 21, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of Cheetah Mobile’s apps were not compliant with the terms of its agreements with Google; (2) that, as a result there was a reasonable likelihood that Google would terminate its advertising contracts with the Company; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s ability to attract new users would be adversely impacted; (4) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (5) that as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Cheetah Mobile securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff.

