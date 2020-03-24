Cheetah Mobile : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 and Full Year 2019 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results 0 03/24/2020 | 07:01am EDT Send by mail :

BEIJING, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile internet company with global market coverage, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Management Commentary Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are currently facing some difficulties in our legacy mobile internet business. However, these challenges are not causing any damage to our company at the systemic level. Over the past years, we have built an unyielding and relentless team while amassing a strong balance sheet. Importantly, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 has increased customer demand for our robotics products and solutions, while robotics business will not generate significant revenues in the near term. Going forward, we are confident in our ability to rejuvenate growth in our business by capturing those opportunities emerging in the field of artificial intelligence." Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "Despite facing difficulties in growing our revenues, we continued to implement strict cost and expense controls while simultaneously restructuring some of our business units. In the fourth quarter of 2019, total non-GAAP costs and expenses decreased by 36% year over year while the operating profit of our utility products and related services business grew to RMB29 million from RMB24 million in the third quarter of 2019. Looking into 2020, we will continue to implement prudent cost-saving measures. In addition, we believe that our strong balance sheet will enable us to weather through these difficulties." Fourth Quarter 2019 Consolidated Financial Results REVENUES Total revenues were RMB612.0 million (US$87.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, decreasing by 55.7% year over year. Excluding the impact resulting from the deconsolidation of LiveMe's revenues, total revenues decreased by 46.9% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenues from utility products and related services decreased by 61.9% year over year to RMB298.6 million (US$42.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-over decrease was primarily due to (i) a decline in the Company's mobile utility product business in overseas markets, (ii) a decline in the Company's mobile utility product business in the domestic market, and (iii) a decline in PC-related revenues. In the fourth quarter of 2019, approximately 80.4% of the Company's revenues from its utility products and related services business were generated from online advertising while the rest of its revenues were generated from other sources, such as providing premium services, anti-virus software sales and office software sales. Revenues from the Company's mobile utility product business in overseas markets decreased by 68.6% year over year to RMB92.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly due to the suspension of the Company's advertising collaboration with Facebook since December 2018, and a decline in MAUs. Revenues from the Company's mobile utility product business in the domestic market decreased by 69.9% year over year to RMB106.5 million in fourth quarter of 2019 as a result of headwinds in the domestic online advertising market. PC-related revenues decreased by 25.7% year over year to RMB99.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 as internet traffic in China continued to migrate from PC to mobile devices. Revenues from the mobile games business decreased by 12.6% year over year to RMB285.1 million (US$40.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was mainly attributable to a lack of new hit games and the market saturation of our existing hyper-casual games. In the fourth quarter of 2019, approximately 77.3% of the revenues from the mobile games business were generated from advertising while the remaining revenues were generated from in-game purchases. COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT Cost of revenues decreased by 56.2% year over year to RMB182.3 million (US$26.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the deconsolidation of LiveMe and a significant reduction in the costs associated with the Company's utility product business. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 56.2% to RMB182.2 million (US$26.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross profit decreased by 55.5% year over year to RMB429.7 million (US$61.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 55.5% year over year to RMB429.8 million (US$61.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 70.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 69.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin was 70.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 69.9% in the fourth quarter of 2018. OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES Total operating expenses increased by 36.0% year over year to RMB1,210.2 million (US$173.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 25.9% year over year to RMB633.3 million (US$91.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Research and development (R&D) expenses decreased by 19.7% year over year to RMB153.5 million ( US$22.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in the personnel for the Company's utility products and related services business as well as the deconsolidation of LiveMe. Non-GAAP R&D expenses decreased by 21.8% year over year to RMB137.5 million ( US$19.8 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

expenses decreased by 19.7% year over year to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in the personnel for the Company's utility products and related services business as well as the deconsolidation of LiveMe. decreased by 21.8% year over year to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 40.7% year over year to RMB344.0 million ( US$49.4 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was mainly due to the reduction in promotional activities for the Company's utility products and related services business as well as the deconsolidation of LiveMe. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 40.6% year over year to RMB342.9 million ( US$49.3 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2019.

decreased by 40.7% year over year to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2019. This decrease was mainly due to the reduction in promotional activities for the Company's utility products and related services business as well as the deconsolidation of LiveMe. decreased by 40.6% year over year to ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2019. General and administrative expenses increased by 32.7% year over year to RMB174.9 million ( US$25.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2019. This year-over-year increase was primarily due to the one-time asset impairment charges. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses increased by 40.3% year over year to RMB160.7 million ( US$23.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating loss was RMB780.4 million (US$112.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to an operating profit of RMB75.1 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB203.5 million (US$29.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to an operating profit of RMB110.3 million in the same period last year. The Company has reported its operating profit (loss) along the following segments since the second quarter of 2017: Operating profit for utility products and related services was RMB28.6 million ( US$4.1 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB224.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, which was mainly due to the decrease in revenues.

was ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018, which was mainly due to the decrease in revenues. Operating loss for the mobile entertainment business was RMB120.3 million ( US$17.3 million ) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB64.8 million in the same period last year, which was mainly attributable to the increased amount of investment made into the Company's mobile games business as it continued to launch new titles.

was ( ) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to in the same period last year, which was mainly attributable to the increased amount of investment made into the Company's mobile games business as it continued to launch new titles. Operating loss for AI and other business was RMB111.8 million ( US$16.1 million ) in the quarter, compared to RMB48.9 million in the same period last year, mainly due to the Company's increased investment into its AI-related business. Share-based compensation expenses were RMB31.3 million (US$4.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to RMB35.3 million in the same period last year. GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company performed qualitative and quantitative assessments for each of its reporting units. As a result, the Company booked a goodwill impairment charge of RMB545.7 million (US$78.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019. NET INCOME/LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB821.2 million (US$118.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB733.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB244.2 million (US$35.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB768.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. NET INCOME/LOSS PER ADS Basic/diluted loss per ADS was RMB5.98 (US$0.86) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to diluted earnings per ADS of RMB5.09 of 2018. Non-GAAP basic/diluted loss per ADS was RMB1.78 (US$0.26) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to diluted earnings per ADS of RMB5.34 of 2018. BALANCE SHEET As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB2,354.8 million (US$338.2 million). SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING As of December 31, 2019, the Company had a total of 1,393,070,159 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. One ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares. Fiscal Year 2019 Results REVENUES Total revenues decreased by 28.0% to RMB3,587.7 million (US$515.3 million) in 2019. Revenues from utility products and related services decreased by 49.6% year over year to RMB1,573.0 million (US$226.0 million) in 2019. The year-over-over decrease was primarily due to (i) a decline in the Company's mobile utility product business in overseas markets, (ii) a decline in the Company's mobile utility product business in the domestic market, and (iii) a decline in PC-related revenues. In 2019, approximately 85.4% of the Company's revenues from its utility products and related services business were generated from advertising while the rest of its revenues were generated from other sources, such as providing premium services, anti-virus software sales and office software sales. Revenues from the Company's mobile utility product business in overseas markets decreased by 60.4% year over year to RMB502.1 million in 2019, mainly due to the suspension of the Company's advertising collaboration with Facebook since December 2018, and a decline in MAUs resulting from our flagship product life cycle reaching maturity. Revenues from the Company's mobile utility product business in the domestic market decreased by 50.8% year over year to RMB664.2 million in 2019 as the result of headwinds in the domestic online advertising market. PC-related revenues decreased by 19.0% year over year to RMB406.7 million in 2019 as internet traffic in China continued to migrate from PC to mobile devices. Revenues from the mobile entertainment business increased by 5.2% year over year to RMB1,872 million (US$268.8 million), mostly driven by the growth of the Company's casual mobile game, Bricks n Balls. Revenues from the mobile game business increased by 26.8% year over year to RMB1,173.0 million ( US$168.5 million ). The increases were mainly due to the contribution from the casual mobile game, Bricks n Balls.

increased by 26.8% year over year to ( ). The increases were mainly due to the contribution from the casual mobile game, Bricks n Balls. Revenues from the content-driven products decreased by 18.2% year over year to RMB698.6 million ( US$100.3 million ), mainly due to the deconsolidation of LiveMe effective since September 30, 2019 . In the first nine months of 2019, revenues generated from content-driven products increased by 11.9% year over year. COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT Cost of revenues decreased by 19.4% year over year to RMB1,241.9 million (US$178.4 million) in 2019. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a significant reduction in costs associated with the Company's utility product business and the deconsolidation of LiveMe. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 19.4% year over year to RMB1,241.4 million (US$178.3 million) in 2019. Gross profit decreased by 31.8% year over year to RMB2,345.8 million (US$336.9 million) in 2019. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 31.8% year over year to RMB2,346.3 million (US$337.0 million) in 2019. Gross Margin decreased to 65.4% in 2019 from 69.1% in 2018. Non-GAAP gross margin decreased to 65.4% in 2019 from 69.1% in 2018. OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES Total operating expenses increased by 16.2% year over year to RMB3,456.7 million (US$496.5 million) in 2019. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 3.6% year over year to RMB2,784.1 million (US$399.9 million). Research and development expenses increased by 17.7% year over year to RMB787.3 million ( US$113.1 million ) in 2019. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the rise in R&D personnel for both the Company's mobile games and AI-related businesses, partially offset by a reduction in the personnel for the Company's utility products and related services business. Non-GAAP research and development expenses increased by 11.1% year over year to RMB727.6 million ( US$104.5 million ).

increased by 17.7% year over year to ( ) in 2019. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to the rise in R&D personnel for both the Company's mobile games and AI-related businesses, partially offset by a reduction in the personnel for the Company's utility products and related services business. increased by 11.1% year over year to ( ). Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 18.4% year over year to RMB1,558.3 million ( US$223.8 million ) in 2019. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the reduction in promotional activities for the Company's utility products and related services business. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 18.2% year over year to RMB1,554.5 million ( US$223.3 million ).

decreased by 18.4% year over year to ( ) in 2019. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to the reduction in promotional activities for the Company's utility products and related services business. decreased by 18.2% year over year to ( ). General and administrative expenses increased by 36.4% year over year to RMB587.5 million ( US$84.4 million ) in 2019, which was mainly due to one-time asset impairment charges. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses increased by 42.0% year over year to RMB524.1 million ( US$75.3 million ). Operating loss was RMB1,110.9 million (US$159.6 million) in 2019, compared to an operating profit of RMB467.2 million in 2018. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB437.8 million (US$62.9 million) in 2019, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of RMB552.3 million in 2018. The Company has reported its operating profit along the following segments since the second quarter of 2017: Operating profit for utility products and related services was RMB297.1 million ( US$42.7 million ) in 2019, compared to RMB1,035.0 million in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in revenue from this reporting segment.

was ( ) in 2019, compared to in 2018, primarily due to a decrease in revenue from this reporting segment. Operating loss for the mobile entertainment business was RMB375.3 million ( US$53.9 million ) in 2019, compared to RMB312.5 million in 2018, attributable to the Company's increased investment into its mobile game operations. Share-based compensation expenses increased by 49.7% year over year to RMB127.4 million (US$18.3 million) in 2019, as the Company granted a certain quantity of restricted shares to key employees. NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB314.0 million (US$45.1 million) in 2019, as compared to net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB1,166.9 million in 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB359.1 million (US$51.6 million) in 2019, as compared to RMB1,252.0 million in 2018. NET INCOME PER ADS Basic/diluted loss per ADS was RMB2.51 (US$0.36) in 2019, as compared to diluted earnings per ADS of RMB7.84 in 2018. Non-GAAP basic/diluted loss per ADS was RMB2.41 (US$0.35) in 2019, as compared to non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of RMB8.43 in 2018. Business Outlook For the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB490 million (US$70 million) and RMB540 million (US$78 million). This amount has reflected the fact that LiveMe's revenues will no longer be included in the Company's revenues. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates, which are all subject to change, particularly in light of the uncertainties related to how COVID-19 develops. Recent Development Updates on Google Collaboration On February 21, 2020, the Company announced that it was informed by Google that the Company's Google Play Store, Google AdMob and Google AdManager accounts were disabled on February 20, 2020. Pending the restoration of Google collaboration, the Company expects its ability to attract new users and generate revenue from Google may be materially adversely affected from February 2020. In 2019, Cheetah Mobile generated 21.9% of its total revenues from Google, including revenues from the mobile advertising business and revenues from the purchase and consumption of virtual items by users via Google as a channel. According to Google, the decision was made because some of the Company's apps had not been compliant with Google policies, resulting in certain invalid traffic. Since February 20, 2020, the Company has been in continuous communication with Google to appeal the decision, clarify any misunderstanding, and adopt any requisite remedial measures to restore the disabled accounts. However, the Company was recently notified that Google was unable to reinstate its accounts after a thorough review of its appeal and additional information the Company provided. While the Company will continue to communicate with Google, and the Company cannot guarantee that its appeals will be successful. Conference Call Information The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). About Cheetah Mobile Inc. Cheetah Mobile is a leading mobile Internet company with global market coverage. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through its mobile utility products such as Clean Master and Cheetah Keyboard, casual games such as Piano Tiles 2, and Bricks n Balls. The Company provides its advertising customers, which include direct advertisers and mobile advertising networks through which advertisers place their advertisements, with direct access to highly targeted mobile users and global promotional channels. The Company also provides value-added services to its mobile application users through the sale of in-app virtual items on selected mobile products and games. Cheetah Mobile is committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense

Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses

Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")













As of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

RMB

RMB

USD ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 2,783,843

983,004

141,200 Restricted cash 6,133

2,638

379 Short-term investments 930,610

1,369,118

196,661 Accounts receivable 655,261

469,276

67,407 Prepayments and other current assets 1,064,714

936,109

134,464 Due from related parties 126,990

233,255

33,505 Total current assets 5,567,551

3,993,400

573,616











Non-current assets:









Property and equipment, net 63,919

103,397

14,852 Right-of-use assets, net* -

183,563

26,367 Intangible assets, net 48,421

44,476

6,389 Goodwill 617,837

-

- Investment in equity investees 151,533

194,473

27,934 Other long term investments 1,697,510

2,322,251

333,570 Due from related parties 21,139

25,533

3,668 Deferred tax assets 88,896

31,951

4,589 Other non-current assets 35,830

112,700

16,188 Total non-current assets 2,725,085

3,018,344

433,557











Total assets 8,292,636

7,011,744

1,007,173











LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 171,055

87,524

12,571 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,514,642

1,446,225

207,737 Due to related parties 37,298

92,210

13,245 Income tax payable 112,770

60,657

8,713 Total current liabilities 1,835,765

1,686,616

242,266











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 110,291

82,847

11,900 Other non-current liabilities* 64,185

247,734

35,586 Total non-current liabilities 174,476

330,581

47,486











Total liabilities 2,010,241

2,017,197

289,752











Mezzanine equity:









Redeemable noncontrolling interests 687,847

-

-











Shareholders' equity:









Ordinary shares 230

225

32 Treasury stock (221,932)

-

- Additional paid-in capital 2,742,893

2,649,342

380,554 Retained earnings 2,705,970

1,944,938

279,373 Accumulated other comprehensive income 249,304

337,773

48,518 Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity 5,476,465

4,932,278

708,477 Noncontrolling interests 118,083

62,269

8,944











Total equity 5,594,548

4,994,547

717,421











Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity 8,292,636

7,011,744

1,007,173























* On January 1, 2019, the company adopted ASC 842, the new lease standard, using the modified retrospective basis and did

not restate comparative periods.



CHEETAH MOBILE INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)













(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)

















For The Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 1,381,173

919,919

612,003

87,909 Utility products and related services 783,021

352,932

298,640

42,897 Mobile entertainment 555,597

532,234

285,058

40,946 AI and others 42,555

34,753

28,305

4,066















Cost of revenues (a) (416,399)

(365,748)

(182,271)

(26,182) Gross profit 964,774

554,171

429,732

61,727















Operating income and expenses:













Research and development (a) (191,135)

(225,492)

(153,530)

(22,053) Selling and marketing (a) (580,330)

(395,875)

(343,993)

(49,412) General and administrative (a) (131,849)

(189,085)

(174,899)

(25,123) Impairment of goodwill -

-

(545,665)

(78,380) Other operating income (expenses) 13,591

(778)

7,910

1,136 Total operating income and expenses (889,723)

(811,230)

(1,210,177)

(173,832)















Operating profit (loss) 75,051

(257,059)

(780,445)

(112,105) Other income (expenses):













Interest income, net 27,519

27,556

18,849

2,707 Foreign exchange gain (loss) , net 6,096

(1,336)

5,478

787 Gain (loss) from equity method investments, net 2,694

3,396

(322)

(46) Other income (loss), net 690,440

732,852

(151,665)

(21,786)















Income (Loss) before taxes 801,800

505,409

(908,105)

(130,443) Income tax (expenses) benefits (57,008)

(56,819)

36,927

5,304 Net income (loss) 744,792

448,590

(871,178)

(125,139) Less: net gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,457

(2,946)

(50,020)

(7,185) Net income (loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 733,335

451,536

(821,158)

(117,954)















Earnings (Losses) per share













Basic 0.52

0.32

(0.60)

(0.09) Diluted 0.51

0.32

(0.60)

(0.09)















Earnings (Losses) per ADS













Basic 5.19

3.22

(5.98)

(0.86) Diluted 5.09

3.21

(5.98)

(0.86)















Weighted average number of shares outstanding













Basic 1,393,015,891

1,368,904,228

1,374,016,957

1,374,016,957 Diluted 1,420,765,216

1,376,116,022

1,374,016,957

1,374,016,957 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding













Basic 139,301,589

136,890,423

137,401,696

137,401,696 Diluted 142,076,522

137,611,602

137,401,696

137,401,696















Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil













Foreign currency translation adjustments (23,031)

127,208

(60,937)

(8,753) Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale securities, net (1,203)

(698)

4,241

609 Other comprehensive (loss) income (24,234)

126,510

(56,696)

(8,144) Total comprehensive income (loss) 720,558

575,100

(927,874)

(133,283) Less: Total comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests 12,574

(2,048)

(52,056)

(7,477) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cheetah

Mobile shareholders 707,984

577,148

(875,818)

(125,806) CHEETAH MOBILE INC.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)











(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)

















For The Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019 (a) Share-based compensation expenses RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Cost of revenues 160

114

108

16 Research and development 15,169

13,686

15,995

2,298 Selling and marketing 2,665

(660)

1,058

152 General and administrative 17,266

22,379

14,155

2,033 Total 35,260

35,519

31,316

4,499 CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

















Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data )









































For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP

Share-based

Impairment

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

of Goodwill

Result

Result

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 612,003

-

-

612,003

87,909 Cost of revenues (182,271)

108

-

(182,163)

(26,166) Gross profit 429,732

108

-

429,840

61,743



















Research and development (153,530)

15,995

-

(137,535)

(19,755) Selling and marketing (343,993)

1,058

-

(342,935)

(49,260) General and administrative (174,899)

14,155

-

(160,744)

(23,090) Impairment of goodwill (545,665)

-

545,665

-

- Other operating income 7,910

-

-

7,910

1,136 Total operating income and expenses (1,210,177)

31,208

545,665

(633,304)

(90,969)



















Operating loss (780,445)

31,316

545,665

(203,464)

(29,226) Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (821,158)

31,316

545,665

(244,177)

(35,074)



















Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB) (0.60)

0.02

0.40

(0.18)



Diluted losses per ADS (RMB) (5.98)

0.23

3.97

(1.78)



Diluted losses per ADS (USD) (0.86)

0.03

0.57

(0.26)

































































For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2019









GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP









Result

Compensation

Result









RMB

RMB

RMB







Revenues 919,919

-

919,919







Cost of revenues (365,748)

114

(365,634)







Gross profit 554,171

114

554,285



























Research and development (225,492)

13,686

(211,806)







Selling and marketing (395,875)

(660)

(396,535)







General and administrative (189,085)

22,379

(166,706)







Other operating expenses (778)

-

(778)







Total operating income and expenses (811,230)

35,405

(775,825)



























Operating loss (257,059)

35,519

(221,540)







Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 451,536

35,519

487,055



























Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.32

0.03

0.35







Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 3.21

0.26

3.47





































































For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2018









GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP









Result

Compensation

Result









RMB

RMB

RMB







Revenues 1,381,173

-

1,381,173







Cost of revenues (416,399)

160

(416,239)







Gross profit 964,774

160

964,934



























Research and development (191,135)

15,169

(175,966)







Selling and marketing (580,330)

2,665

(577,665)







General and administrative (131,849)

17,266

(114,583)







Other operating income 13,591

-

13,591







Total operating income and expenses (889,723)

35,100

(854,623)



























Operating profit 75,051

35,260

110,311







Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 733,335

35,260

768,595



























Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.51

0.02

0.53







Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 5.09

0.25

5.34







CHEETAH MOBILE INC.





















Information about Segment





















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)

























For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2019





Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile Entertainment

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenue 298,640

285,058

28,305

-

612,003

87,909 Operating profit (loss) 28,596

(120,310)

(111,750)

(576,981)

(780,445)

(112,105) Operating margin 9.6%

(42.2)%

(394.8)%

-

(127.5)%

(127.5)%



























For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2019





Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile Entertainment

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenue 352,932

532,234

34,753

-

919,919



Operating profit (loss) 24,248

(142,423)

(103,365)

(35,519)

(257,059)



Operating margin 6.9%

(26.8)%

(297.4)%

-

(27.9)%





















































For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2018





Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile Entertainment

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenue 783,021

555,597

42,555

-

1,381,173



Operating profit (loss) 224,033

(64,780)

(48,942)

(35,260)

75,051



Operating margin 28.6%

(11.7)%

(115.0)%

-

5.4%



























* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses and goodwill impairment that are not allocated to individual segments.



CHEETAH MOBILE INC.













Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





























For The Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Net income (loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 733,335

451,536

(821,158)

(117,954) Add:













Income tax expenses (benefits) 57,008

56,819

(36,927)

(5,304) Interest income, net (27,519)

(27,556)

(18,849)

(2,707) Depreciation and amortization 17,237

16,193

16,108

2,314 Net gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 11,457

(2,946)

(50,020)

(7,185) Other (income) loss, net (699,230)

(734,912)

146,509

21,045 Share-based compensation 35,260

35,519

31,316

4,499 Impairment of goodwill -

-

545,665

78,380 Adjusted EBITDA 127,548

(205,347)

(187,356)

(26,912) CHEETAH MOBILE INC.











Revenues Generated from PC-based and Mobile-based Applications and Services



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





















For The Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD PC 171,837

123,789

123,842

17,789 Mobile 1,209,336

796,130

488,161

70,120 Total 1,381,173

919,919

612,003

87,909 CHEETAH MOBILE INC.











Revenues Generated from Domestic and Overseas Markets







(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





















For The Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Domestic 533,221

299,339

282,049

40,514 Overseas 847,952

620,580

329,954

47,395 Total 1,381,173

919,919

612,003

87,909 CHEETAH MOBILE INC.









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)









(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)













For The Years Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 4,981,705

3,587,695

515,340 Utility products and related services 3,119,483

1,573,030

225,953 Mobile entertainment 1,778,867

1,871,543

268,830 AI and others 83,355

143,122

20,558











Cost of revenues (a) (1,540,633)

(1,241,932)

(178,392) Gross profit 3,441,072

2,345,763

336,948











Operating income and expenses:









Research and development (a) (668,918)

(787,329)

(113,093) Selling and marketing (a) (1,910,044)

(1,558,315)

(223,838) General and administrative (a) (430,826)

(587,457)

(84,383) Impairment of goodwill -

(545,665)

(78,380) Other operating income 35,938

22,091

3,173 Total operating income and expenses (2,973,850)

(3,456,675)

(496,521)











Operating profit (loss) 467,222

(1,110,912)

(159,573) Other income (expenses):









Interest income, net 87,716

110,010

15,802 Foreign exchange gain, net 13,821

49

7 (Loss) Gain from equity method investments, net (384)

19,781

2,841 Other income, net 701,348

615,385

88,394











Income (Loss) before taxes 1,269,723

(365,687)

(52,529) Income tax expenses (117,000)

(7,904)

(1,135) Net income (loss) 1,152,723

(373,591)

(53,664) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (14,186)

(59,614)

(8,563) Net income (loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 1,166,909

(313,977)

(45,101)











Earnings (Losses) per share









Basic 0.80

(0.25)

(0.04) Diluted 0.78

(0.25)

(0.04)











Earnings (Losses) per ADS









Basic 8.05

(2.51)

(0.36) Diluted 7.84

(2.51)

(0.36)











Weighted average number of shares outstanding









Basic 1,403,089,609

1,369,041,418

1,369,041,418 Diluted 1,440,414,849

1,369,041,418

1,369,041,418 Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding









Basic 140,308,961

136,904,142

136,904,142 Diluted 144,041,485

136,904,142

136,904,142











Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil









Foreign currency translation adjustments 179,244

77,097

11,074 Unrealized gains on available-for-sale securities, net -

10,913

1,568 Other comprehensive income 179,244

88,010

12,642 Total comprehensive income (loss) 1,331,967

(285,581)

(41,022) Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling

interests (40)

(60,072)

(8,629) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile

shareholders 1,332,007

(225,508)

(32,393)























CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share (or ADS) data)

For The Years Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

RMB

RMB

USD (a) Share-based compensation expenses









Cost of revenues 206

524

75 Research and development 14,224

59,771

8,586 Selling and marketing 8,967

3,818

548 General and administrative 61,721

63,327

9,096 Total 85,118

127,440

18,305 CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

















Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data )









































For The Year Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP

Share-based

Impairment

Non-GAAP

Non-GAAP

Result

Compensation

of Goodwill

Result

Result

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenues 3,587,695

-

-

3,587,695

515,340 Cost of revenues (1,241,932)

524

-

(1,241,408)

(178,317) Gross profit 2,345,763

524

-

2,346,287

337,023



















Research and development (787,329)

59,771

-

(727,558)

(104,507) Selling and marketing (1,558,315)

3,818

-

(1,554,497)

(223,290) General and administrative (587,457)

63,327

-

(524,130)

(75,287) Impairment of goodwill (545,665)

-

545,665

-

- Other operating income 22,091

-

-

22,091

3,173 Total operating income and expenses (3,456,675)

126,916

545,665

(2,784,094)

(399,911)



















Operating loss (1,110,912)

127,440

545,665

(437,807)

(62,887) Net (loss) gain attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders (313,977)

127,440

545,665

359,128

51,586



















Diluted (losses) earnings per ordinary share (RMB) (0.25)

0.09

0.40

0.24



Diluted (losses) earnings per ADS (RMB) (2.51)

0.93

3.99

2.41



Diluted (losses) earnings per ADS (USD) (0.36)

0.13

0.57

0.35













































For The Year Ended December 31, 2018









GAAP

Share-based

Non-GAAP









Result

Compensation

Result









RMB

RMB

RMB







Revenues 4,981,705

-

4,981,705







Cost of revenues (1,540,633)

206

(1,540,427)







Gross profit 3,441,072

206

3,441,278



























Research and development (668,918)

14,224

(654,694)







Selling and marketing (1,910,044)

8,967

(1,901,077)







General and administrative (430,826)

61,721

(369,105)







Other operating income 35,938

-

35,938







Total operating income and expenses (2,973,850)

84,912

(2,888,938)



























Operating profit 467,222

85,118

552,340







Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders 1,166,909

85,118

1,252,027



























Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB) 0.78

0.06

0.84







Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB) 7.84

0.59

8.43







CHEETAH MOBILE INC.





















Information about Segment



















(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)































For The Year Ended December 31, 2019

Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile Entertainment

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD Revenue 1,573,030

1,871,543

143,122

-

3,587,695

515,340 Operating profit (loss) 297,099

(375,278)

(359,627)

(673,105)

(1,110,912)

(159,573) Operating margin 18.9%

(20.1)%

(251.3)%





(31.0)%

(31.0)%



























For The Year Ended December 31, 2018





Utility Products

and

Related Services

Mobile Entertainment

AI and others

Unallocated*

Consolidated





RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB

RMB



Revenue 3,119,483

1,778,867

83,355

-

4,981,705



Operating profit (loss) 1,034,968

(312,515)

(170,113)

(85,118)

467,222



Operating margin 33.2%

(17.6)%

(204.1)%





9.4%



















































* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses and goodwill impairment that are not allocated to individual segments.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.











Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))

























For The Years Ended



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019



RMB

RMB

USD Net income (loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

1,166,909

(313,977)

(45,101) Add:











Income tax expense

117,000

7,904

1,135 Interest income, net

(87,716)

(110,010)

(15,802) Depreciation and amortization

80,108

65,461

9,403 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(14,186)

(59,614)

(8,563) Other income, net

(714,785)

(635,215)

(91,242) Share-based compensation

85,118

127,440

18,305 Impairment of goodwill

-

545,665

78,380 Adjusted EBITDA

632,448

(372,346)

(53,485) CHEETAH MOBILE INC.











Revenues Generated from PC-based and Mobile-based Applications and Services

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))





















For The Years Ended



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019



RMB

RMB

USD PC

580,016

510,255

73,294 Mobile

4,401,689

3,077,440

442,046 Total

4,981,705

3,587,695

515,340 CHEETAH MOBILE INC.









Revenues Generated from Domestic and Overseas Markets



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))















For The Years Ended

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2019

RMB

RMB

USD Domestic 1,971,113

1,388,107

199,389 Overseas 3,010,592

2,199,588

315,951 Total 4,981,705

3,587,695

515,340 View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheetah-mobile-announces-fourth-quarter-2019-and-full-year-2019-unaudited-consolidated-financial-results-301028813.html SOURCE Cheetah Mobile Inc

