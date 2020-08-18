Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cheetah Mobile Inc.    CMCM

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

(CMCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cheetah Mobile : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 02:40am EDT

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) ("Cheetah Mobile" or the "Company"), a leading mobile internet company with global market coverage, today announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Management Commentary

Mr. Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our second quarter revenue came in ahead of management's expectations despite the unfavorable macro environment caused by the outbreak of COVID-19. We have shifted our business focus from overseas markets to the domestic market. As a result, non-GAAP operating losses continued to narrow in the quarter on a sequential basis. Specifically, the second quarter of 2020 was the third straight quarter in which our non-GAAP operating losses reduced since the third quarter of 2019. In addition, our non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB243.9 million in the quarter as we disposed of our remaining stake in Bytedance, while our number of AI-related robotics products in shopping malls grew to approximately 7,000 by the end of the second quarter. Looking ahead, we will continue to focus on the domestic market and our AI-related business in shopping malls to build a new growth engine for Cheetah Mobile over the long run."

Mr. Thomas Ren, Cheetah Mobile's Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We continued to streamline our operations and optimize our cost and expense structures for our mobile internet business and AI-related business during the second quarter of 2020. As a result, total cost and expenses decreased by 44.3% year over year and 15.2% quarter over quarter in the second quarter. Our cost savings helped us to expand our gross margin and reduce our non-GAAP operating loss in the quarter. In addition, Cheetah Mobile has a very strong balance sheet. Backed by our clear, strategic focus, strict cost saving measures, and strong cash position, we are confident in our ability to improve our financial condition in the coming quarters."

Second Quarter 2020 Consolidated Financial Results

REVENUES

Total revenues were RMB394.2 million (US$55.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, representing a decrease of 59.4% year over year. Excluding the impact resulting from the deconsolidation of LiveMe, total revenues decreased by 48.2% year over year in the second quarter of 2020.

Revenues from utility products and related services decreased by 53.9% year over year to RMB195.4 million (US$27.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to (i) a decline in the Company's mobile utility product business in overseas markets, (ii) a decline in the Company's mobile utility product business in the domestic market, and (iii) a decline in PC-related revenues. In the second quarter of 2020, approximately 64.6% of the Company's revenues from its utility products and related services business were generated from advertising while the remaining portion of revenues were generated from other sources, such as anti-virus software sales and office software sales.

Revenues from the Company's mobile utility product business in overseas markets decreased by 68.4% year over year to RMB41.5 million in second quarter of 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the suspension of the Company's advertising collaborations with Google since February 2020. On February 21, 2020, the Company announced that the Company's Google Play Store, Google AdMob, and Google AdManager accounts had been disabled, which adversely affected its ability to attract new users and generate revenue from Google.

Revenues from the Company's mobile utility product business in the domestic market decreased by 70.7% year over year to RMB54.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of the headwinds in the domestic online advertising market. During the quarter, a large portion of the Company's advertising clients located in major cities, such as Beijing, were negatively impacted by the second wave of COVID-19 and thus reduced their online advertising and marketing budgets. As a result, revenues generated by the Company from online marketing services were materially impacted in the period.

PC-related revenues decreased by 7.0% year over year to RMB99.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 as internet traffic in China continued to migrate from PCs to mobile devices.

Revenues from the mobile entertainment business decrease by 64.0% year over year to RMB179.4 million (US$25.4 million) in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding the impact resulting from the deconsolidation of LiveMe, revenues from the mobile games business decreased by 38.0% year over year to RMB179.4 million (US$25.4 million) in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to the suspension of the Company's advertising collaborations with Google since February 2020. In the second quarter of 2020, approximately 54.7% of the Company's revenues from its mobile games business were generated from advertising while the remaining portion of revenues were generated from in-game purchases.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues decreased by 65.2% year over year to RMB113.7 million (US$16.1 million) in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to the deconsolidation of LiveMe and reduced bandwidth and cloud service costs in overseas markets. Non-GAAP cost of revenues decreased by 65.3% year over year to RMB113.4 million (US$16.1 million) in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit decreased by 56.4% year over year to RMB280.5 million (US$39.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP gross profit decreased by 56.4% year over year to RMB280.8 million (US$39.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross margin was 71.2% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 66.3% in the same period last year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.2% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 66.3% in the same period last year.

OPERATING INCOME/LOSS AND EXPENSES

Total operating expenses decreased by 33.7% year over year to RMB463.4 million (US$65.6 million) in the second quarter of 2020. Total non-GAAP operating expenses decreased by 37.8% year over year to RMB413.5 million (US$58.5 million) in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Research and development expenses decreased by 40.8% year over year to RMB125.0 million (US$17.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to a reduction in the personnel for the Company's utility products and related services business in overseas markets as the Company chose to shift its focus from overseas markets to the domestic market. This decrease was also due to the deconsolidation of LiveMe. Non-GAAP research and development expenses decreased by 42.8% year over year to RMB113.2 million (US$16.0 million) in the second quarter of 2020.
  • Selling and marketing expenses decreased by 46.2% year over year to RMB205.6 million (US$29.1 million) in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was mainly due to the reduction in promotional activities for the Company's mobile apps in overseas markets, in particular, mobile games. Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses decreased by 46.3% year over year to RMB204.8 million (US$29.0 million) in the second quarter of 2020.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 13.8% year over year to RMB133.8 million (US$18.9 million) in the second quarter of 2020. This increase was primarily due to increased stock-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased by 1.6% year over year to RMB96.5 million (US$13.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020.

Operating loss was RMB182.9 million (US$25.9 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to an operating loss of RMB55.7 million in the same period last year and an operating loss of RMB148.0 million in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP operating loss was RMB132.7 million (US$18.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB21.8 million in the same period last year and a non-GAAP operating loss of RMB141.1 million in the previous quarter.

The Company has reported its operating profit (loss) along the following segments since the second quarter of 2017:

  • Operating profit for utility products and related services was RMB56.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB121.1 million in the same period last year due to the 53.9% year-over-year decrease in revenues generated from the Company's utility products and related services business. Cost and expenses for the Company's utility products and related services decreased by 54.1% year over year in the second quarter of 2020. These decreases were primarily due to the reduction in overseas markets expenditures as the Company shifted its focus to the domestic market. 
  • Operating loss for the mobile entertainment business was RMB20.9 million in the second quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB68.4 million in the same period last year and RMB36.4 million in the previous quarter. The year-over-year reduction in operating loss was mainly attributable to the deconsolidation of LiveMe, while the quarter-over-quarter reduction in operating loss resulted from the Company's decision to shift its focus from overseas markets to the domestic market.

Share-based compensation expenses were RMB50.2 million (US$7.1 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB34.0 million in the same period last year.

OTHER INCOME, NET

Other income, net was RMB453.5 million (US$64.2 million) in the second quarter of 2020, which was primarily due to the disposal of equity ownership in Bytedance Ltd.

NET INCOME/LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEETAH MOBILE SHAREHOLDERS

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB193.7 million (US$27.4 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB48.5 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders was RMB243.9 million (US$34.5 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders of RMB82.5 million in the same period last year.

NET INCOME/LOSS PER ADS

Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB1.38 (US$0.20) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB0.28 in the same period last year. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB1.74 (US$0.25) in second quarter of 2020, compared to diluted earnings per ADS of RMB0.52 in the same period last year.

BALANCE SHEET

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments of RMB3,202.4 million (US$453.3 million). 

SHARES ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had a total of 1,398,070,159 Class A and Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding. One ADS represents 10 Class A ordinary shares.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2020, the Company expects its total revenues to be between RMB310 million (US$43.9 million) and RMB360 million (US$51.0 million). This amount reflects the fact that LiveMe's revenues will no longer be included in the Company's revenues as well as the Company's current and preliminary expectations, which assume that the COVID-19 situation will not cause any significant disruptions to its operations throughout the remainder of the third quarter.

Recent Development

On July 9, 2020, the Company used cash from its balance sheet to pay a special cash dividend of US$1.44 per ADS to its shareholders. The aggregate amount of the cash dividends was about US$200 million.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing Time) to discuss its financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-902-4272
United States Toll Free: +1-888-346-8982
Mainland China Toll Free: 4001-201-203
Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905-945
Conference ID: Cheetah Mobile

The replay will be accessible August 25, 2020 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-317-0088
United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529
Access Code: 10147113

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cmcm.com.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2020, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. Such translations should not be construed as representations that RMB amounts could be converted into U.S. dollars at that rate or any other rate, or to be the amounts that would have been reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

About Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Cheetah Mobile is a leading mobile Internet company with global market coverage. It has attracted hundreds of millions of monthly active users through its mobile utility products such as Clean Master and Cheetah Keyboard, casual games such as Piano Tiles 2 and Bricks n Balls. The Company's advertising customers include direct advertisers and mobile advertising networks. Through the Company's advertising products, advertisers can promote their products and services to a wide range of mobile users. The Company also provides value-added services to its mobile application users through the sale of in-app virtual items on selected mobile products and games. Cheetah Mobile is committed to leveraging its cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies to power its products and make the world smarter. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since May 2014.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements, including management quotes and business outlook, constitute forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including but are not limited to the following: Cheetah Mobile's growth strategies; Cheetah Mobile's ability to retain and increase its user base and expand its product and service offerings; Cheetah Mobile's ability to monetize its platform; Cheetah Mobile's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; competition with companies in a number of industries including internet companies that provide online marketing services and internet value-added services; expected changes in Cheetah Mobile's revenues and certain cost or expense items; and general economic and business condition globally and in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Cheetah Mobile's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Cheetah Mobile does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Non-GAAP cost of revenues excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP gross profit excludes share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP gross margin excludes share-based compensation expense
  • Total non-GAAP operating expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill
  • Non-GAAP research and development expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP selling and marketing expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses exclude share-based compensation expenses
  • Non-GAAP operating profit/loss excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill
  • Non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill
  • Non-GAAP diluted income/loss per ADS excludes share-based compensation expenses and impairment of goodwill

The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measures for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures are useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Cheetah Mobile Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results".

Investor Relations Contact

Cheetah Mobile Inc.

Helen Jing Zhu
Tel: +86 10 6292 7779 ext. 1600
Email: helenjingzhu@cmcm.com

ICR Inc.

Xinran Rao
Tel: +1 (646) 417-5395
Email: IR@cmcm.com

 

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.






Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets






(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")








As of


 December 31, 2019


June 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


RMB


RMB


USD

ASSETS






Current assets:






Cash and cash equivalents

983,004


2,414,931


341,811

Restricted cash

2,638


1,185


168

Short-term investments

1,369,118


786,292


111,292

Accounts receivable

469,276


322,122


45,593

Prepayments and other current assets

936,109


1,095,753


155,094

Due from related parties

233,255


225,942


31,980

Total current assets

3,993,400


4,846,225


685,938







Non-current assets:






Property and equipment, net

103,397


96,099


13,602

Right-of-use assets, net

183,563


158,225


22,395

Intangible assets, net 

44,476


43,879


6,211

Investment in equity investees

194,473


197,317


27,928

Other long term investments

2,322,251


1,866,744


264,220

Due from related parties

25,533


27,168


3,845

Deferred tax assets

31,951


54,514


7,716

Other non-current assets

112,700


115,217


16,308

Total non-current assets

3,018,344


2,559,163


362,225







Total assets

7,011,744


7,405,388


1,048,163







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities: 






Bank loans

-


70,795


10,020

Accounts payable

87,524


72,506


10,263

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,504,728


2,103,133


297,679

Due to related parties

92,210


1,027,607


145,448

Income tax payable

60,657


31,407


4,445

Total current liabilities

1,745,119


3,305,448


467,855







Non-current liabilities: 






Deferred tax liabilities

82,847


66,767


9,450

Other non-current liabilities

189,231


324,210


45,889

Total non-current liabilities

272,078


390,977


55,339







Total liabilities

2,017,197


3,696,425


523,194







Shareholders' equity:






Ordinary shares

225


233


33

Additional paid-in capital

2,649,342


2,720,260


385,028

Retained earnings

1,944,938


546,962


77,417

Accumulated other comprehensive income

337,773


387,120


54,793

Total Cheetah Mobile shareholders' equity

4,932,278


3,654,575


517,271

Noncontrolling interests

62,269


54,388


7,698







Total equity

4,994,547


3,708,963


524,969







Total liabilities and equity

7,011,744


7,405,388


1,048,163

 

 

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.








Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)








(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)










For The Three Months Ended


June 30, 2019


March 31, 2020


June 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues

970,145


528,088


394,210


55,797

Utility products and related services 

423,524


210,838


195,361


27,652

Mobile entertainment

498,021


285,492


179,398


25,392

AI and others

48,600


31,758


19,451


2,753









Cost of revenues (a)

(326,982)


(147,736)


(113,661)


(16,088)

Gross profit

643,163


380,352


280,549


39,709









Operating income and expenses: 








Research and development (a)

(211,369)


(142,588)


(125,036)


(17,698)

Selling and marketing (a) 

(381,818)


(302,753)


(205,562)


(29,095)

General and administrative (a) 

(117,644)


(88,621)


(133,840)


(18,944)

Other operating income, net

11,957


5,596


998


141

Total operating income and expenses

(698,874)


(528,366)


(463,440)


(65,596)









Operating loss

(55,711)


(148,014)


(182,891)


(25,887)

Other income (expenses):








Interest income, net

31,988


17,854


8,496


1,203

Foreign exchange gain (loss), net

1,280


(12,091)


(3,409)


(483)

Gain (loss) from equity method investments, net

10,566


(2,463)


(5,452)


(772)

Other income, net

33,766


42,868


453,549


64,196









Income (loss) before taxes

21,889


(101,846)


270,293


38,257

Income tax benefits (expenses)

24,422


(6,539)


(82,198)


(11,634)

Net income (loss)

46,311


(108,385)


188,095


26,623

Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 

(2,220)


(3,796)


(5,626)


(796)

Net income (loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

48,531


(104,589)


193,721


27,419









Earnings (losses) per share








Basic 

0.03


(0.08)


0.14


0.02

Diluted 

0.03


(0.08)


0.14


0.02









Earnings (losses) per ADS








Basic 

0.28


(0.76)


1.41


0.20

Diluted 

0.28


(0.76)


1.38


0.20









Weighted average number of shares outstanding








Basic 

1,367,557,150


1,378,171,071


1,383,251,669


1,383,251,669

Diluted 

1,388,236,454


1,378,171,071


1,405,836,201


1,405,836,201

Weighted average number of ADSs outstanding








Basic 

136,755,715


137,817,107


138,325,167


138,325,167

Diluted 

138,823,645


137,817,107


140,583,620


140,583,620









Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax of nil








Foreign currency translation adjustments

93,367


59,974


(2,116)


(300)

Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net

3,872


(7,250)


-


-

Other comprehensive income (loss)

97,239


52,724


(2,116)


(300)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

143,550


(55,661)


185,979


26,323

Less: Total comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(1,698)


(2,735)


(5,426)


(768)

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

145,248


(52,925)


191,405


27,091

 

 

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.








Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)







(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for number of shares and per share(or ADS) data)










For The Three Months Ended


June 30, 2019


March 31, 2020


June 30, 2020


June 30, 2020

(a) Share-based compensation expenses

RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Cost of revenues

143


96


230


33

Research and development

13,578


6,737


11,826


1,674

Selling and marketing

593


(1,222)


785


111

General and administrative

19,640


1,292


37,359


5,288

Total

33,954


6,903


50,200


7,106

 

 

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.








Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results








(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for per share data )


















For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2020


GAAP


Share-based 


Non-GAAP


Non-GAAP


Result


Compensation


Result


Result


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenues

394,210


-


394,210


55,797

Cost of revenues

(113,661)


230


(113,431)


(16,055)

Gross profit

280,549


230


280,779


39,742









Research and development 

(125,036)


11,826


(113,210)


(16,024)

Selling and marketing 

(205,562)


785


(204,777)


(28,984)

General and administrative 

(133,840)


37,359


(96,481)


(13,656)

Other operating income

998


-


998


141

Total operating income and expenses

(463,440)


49,970


(413,470)


(58,523)









Operating loss

(182,891)


50,200


(132,691)


(18,781)

Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

193,721


50,200


243,921


34,525









Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB)

0.14


0.04


0.17



Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB)

1.38


0.36


1.74



Diluted earnings per ADS (USD)

0.20


0.05


0.25




























For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2020




GAAP


Share-based 


Non-GAAP




Result


Compensation


Result




RMB


RMB


RMB



Revenues

528,088


-


528,088



Cost of revenues

(147,736)


96


(147,640)



Gross profit

380,352


96


380,448











Research and development 

(142,588)


6,737


(135,851)



Selling and marketing 

(302,753)


(1,222)


(303,975)



General and administrative 

(88,621)


1,292


(87,329)



Other operating income

5,596


-


5,596



Total operating income and expenses

(528,366)


6,807


(521,559)











Operating loss

(148,014)


6,903


(141,111)



Net loss attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

(104,589)


6,903


(97,686)











Diluted losses per ordinary share (RMB)

(0.08)


0.01


(0.07)



Diluted losses per ADS (RMB)

(0.76)


0.05


(0.71)




























For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2019




GAAP


Share-based 


Non-GAAP




Result


Compensation


Result




RMB


RMB


RMB



Revenues

970,145


-


970,145



Cost of revenues

(326,982)


143


(326,839)



Gross profit

643,163


143


643,306











Research and development 

(211,369)


13,578


(197,791)



Selling and marketing 

(381,818)


593


(381,225)



General and administrative 

(117,644)


19,640


(98,004)



Other operating income

11,957


-


11,957



Total operating income and expenses

(698,874)


33,811


(665,063)











Operating loss

(55,711)


33,954


(21,757)



Net income attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

48,531


33,954


82,485











Diluted earnings per ordinary share (RMB)

0.03


0.02


0.05



Diluted earnings per ADS (RMB)

0.28


0.24


0.52



 

 

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.












Information about Segment 












(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"), except for percentage)














For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2020




Utility Products
and
Related Services


Mobile Entertainment


AI and others 


Unallocated*


Consolidated


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Revenue

195,361


179,398


19,451


-


394,210


55,797

Operating profit (loss)

56,460


(20,851)


(168,300)


(50,200)


(182,891)


(25,887)

Operating margin

28.9%


(11.6)%


(865.3)%


-


(46.4)%


(46.4)%















For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2020




Utility Products
and
Related Services


Mobile Entertainment


AI and others 


Unallocated*


Consolidated




RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB



Revenue

210,838


285,492


31,758


-


528,088



Operating profit (loss)

44,169


(36,359)


(148,921)


(6,903)


(148,014)



Operating margin

20.9%


(12.7)%


(468.9)%


-


(28.0)%




























For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2019




Utility Products
and
Related Services


Mobile Entertainment


AI and others 


Unallocated*


Consolidated




RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB


RMB



Revenue

423,524


498,021


48,600


-


970,145



Operating profit (loss)

121,079


(68,398)


(74,438)


(33,954)


(55,711)



Operating margin

28.6%


(13.7)%


(153.2)%


-


(5.7)%















* Unallocated expenses refer to SBC expenses and goodwill impairment that are not allocated to individual segments.



 

 

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.








Reconciliation from Net Income Attributable to Cheetah Mobile Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))
















For The Three Months Ended


June 30, 2019


March 31, 2020


June 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Net income (loss) attributable to Cheetah Mobile shareholders

48,531


(104,589)


193,721


27,419

Add:








Income tax (benefits) expenses

(24,422)


6,539


82,198


11,634

Interest income, net

(31,988)


(17,854)


(8,496)


(1,203)

Depreciation and amortization

16,809


18,548


18,528


2,622

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 

(2,220)


(3,796)


(5,626)


(796)

Other income, net

(45,612)


(28,314)


(444,688)


(62,941)

Share-based compensation 

33,954


6,903


50,200


7,106

Adjusted EBITDA

(4,948)


(122,563)


(114,163)


(16,159)

 

 

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.







Revenues Generated from PC-based and Mobile-based Applications and Services



(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))












For The Three Months Ended


June 30, 2019


March 31, 2020


June 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

PC

142,346


117,502


118,343


16,750

Mobile

827,799


410,586


275,867


39,047

Total

970,145


528,088


394,210


55,797

 

 

 

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.







Revenues Generated from Domestic and Overseas Markets





(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$"))












For The Three Months Ended


June 30, 2019


March 31, 2020


June 30, 2020


June 30, 2020


RMB


RMB


RMB


USD

Domestic

382,396


234,335


163,589


23,155

Overseas

587,749


293,753


230,621


32,642

Total

970,145


528,088


394,210


55,797

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheetah-mobile-announces-second-quarter-2020-unaudited-consolidated-financial-results-301113701.html

SOURCE Cheetah Mobile Inc


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
02:40aCHEETAH MOBILE : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Unaudited Consolidated Financial ..
PR
08/14CHEETAH MOBILE : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Secu..
PR
08/05INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Cheetah Mobile, Inc. For Potential Secu..
PR
08/04CHEETAH MOBILE : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action again..
PR
08/04SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Sue..
BU
08/04CHEETAH MOBILE : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 18, 2..
PR
08/03EXCLUSIVE : Trump gives Microsoft 45 days to clinch TikTok deal
RE
08/02Trump to give TikTok's Chinese owner 45 days to agree sale -sources
RE
08/01EXCLUSIVE : TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal - ..
RE
08/01TikTok's Chinese owner offers to forego stake to clinch U.S. deal-sources
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group