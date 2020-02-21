Log in
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

CHEETAH MOBILE INC.

(CMCM)
  Report
02/21 04:11:25 pm
3.01 USD   -16.39%
07:17pCHEETAH MOBILE : Lost Money in Cheetah Mobile Inc.?
BU
12:19pCHEETAH MOBILE : ADRs Drop After Google Disables Accounts
DJ
07:01aCHEETAH MOBILE : Provides Updates on Google Collaboration
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cheetah Mobile : Lost Money in Cheetah Mobile Inc.?

02/21/2020 | 07:17pm EST

Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares fell over 16% after the company confirmed that its apps were banned from the Google Play Store, Google AdMob and Google AdManager. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Cheetah Mobile Stock Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM).

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

On February 21, 2020, Cheetah Mobile stock dropped after the company confirmed that its apps had been banned from the Google Play Store, Google AdMob, and Google AdManager. In the first three quarters of 2019, 22.6% of Cheetah Mobile's revenue purportedly came from its contracts with Google.

Cheetah Mobile previously had two of its apps removed in 2018 from the Google Play store after an investigation by Buzzfeed alleged it had been engaging in ad fraud.

While Cheetah Mobile says it is in "continuous communication with Google to appeal the decision," the company has also said it may “adopt . . . requisite remedial measures” in response to Google’s claim that Cheetah Mobile apps have been noncompliant with Google policies.

On this news, Cheetah Mobile’s stocks dropped over 16% in one day, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Cheetah Mobile Investors Do?

If you invested in Cheetah Mobile, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Cheetah Mobile Inc. has violated federal securities laws.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents individual and institutional investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Top Class Action Attorneys Under 40,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Cybersecurity/ Privacy Attorneys Under 40.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 3 606 M
EBIT 2019 -301 M
Net income 2019 419 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 6,83x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,98x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 3 523 M
Chart CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Duration : Period :
Cheetah Mobile Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEETAH MOBILE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 29,78  CNY
Last Close Price 21,01  CNY
Spread / Highest target 115%
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Fu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jin Tao Ren Chief Financial Officer
Jie Xiao Director & Senior Vice President
Tao Zou Director
Wei Dong Ji Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEETAH MOBILE INC.-0.83%502
SNAP INC.3.61%24 030
MOMO INC.-7.46%6 460
GRUBHUB INC.19.84%5 331
ANGI HOMESERVICES INC.-3.01%4 131
DENA CO., LTD.0.25%1 890
