CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC (CHEF)
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference

12/27/2018 | 10:06pm CET

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Dec. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, today announced that the Company will present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 in Orlando, FL.  The presentation will begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.

About The Chefs' Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 48,000 products to more than 30,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Jim Leddy, (718) 684-8415

chefswarehouse.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
