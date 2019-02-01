Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Chefs' Warehouse Inc    CHEF

CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC (CHEF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

The Chefs' Warehouse to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on February 13, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 12:19pm EST

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) today announced that the Company intends to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2018 following the close of the stock market on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 and host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 to review those results.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.  The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471.  A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13687350.  That replay will be available until Wednesday, February 20, 2019, and an online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website for 30 days.

About The Chefs' Warehouse
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415

chefswarehouse.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC
12:19pThe Chefs' Warehouse to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results ..
GL
01/15CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
01/15CHEFS' WAREHOUSE : The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. Announces Preliminary Full Year 20..
AQ
2018The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. to Present at the 21st Annual ICR Conference
GL
2018Fed up with Facebook, U.S. fund managers look for alternatives
RE
2018CHEFS' WAREHOUSE : The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. to Present at the Barclays Eat, Sl..
AQ
2018CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
2018CHEFS' WAREHOUSE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
2018CHEFS' WAREHOUSE : The Chefs' Warehouse Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Res..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 435 M
EBIT 2018 51,5 M
Net income 2018 21,5 M
Debt 2018 261 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 44,20
P/E ratio 2019 32,23
EV / Sales 2018 0,85x
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 963 M
Chart CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC
Duration : Period :
Chefs' Warehouse Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 37,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Pappas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James E. Leddy Chief Financial Officer
Frank ODowd Chief Information Officer
John P. Pappas Vice Chairman
John A. Couri Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEFS' WAREHOUSE INC0.44%963
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP-5.46%1 666
METCASH LIMITED1.22%1 633
MARR SPA1.46%1 591
LACTO JAPAN CO LTD16.40%354
CJ FRESHWAY CORP--.--%310
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.