The Chefs' Warehouse to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 31, 2019

07/15/2019 | 05:04pm EDT

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) today announced that the Company intends to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2019 following the close of the stock market on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 and host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 to review those results.

The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.  The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-4018, or for international callers (201) 689-8471.  A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13692150.  That replay will be available until Wednesday, August 7, 2019, and an online archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website for 30 days.

About The Chefs' Warehouse
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (http://www.chefswarehouse.com) is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation’s leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
