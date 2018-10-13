CHGG LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Chegg, Inc.; Important Deadline Announced - CHGG

Log in
10/13/2018 | 04:01pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) from July 30, 2018 through September 25, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Chegg investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the Chegg class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1421.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Chegg lacked adequate security measures to protect users' data; (2) Chegg lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) as a result, Chegg would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Chegg's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 26, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1421.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chgg-loss-notice-rosen-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-chegg-inc-important-deadline-announced--chgg-300730464.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2018
