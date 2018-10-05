CHGG LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Chegg, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in the Class Action

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) from July 30, 2018 through
September 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important
November 26, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The
lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Chegg investors under the federal
securities laws.
NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS
CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU
MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS
MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN
ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD
PLAINTIFF.
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made
false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1)
Chegg lacked adequate security measures to protect users’ data; (2)
Chegg lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized
access to its systems and to its data; (3) as a result, Chegg would
incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) as a result of
the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Chegg’s business,
operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or
lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the
lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 26, 2018.
A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other
class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the
