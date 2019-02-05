Log in
Chegg : 'Catches For The Community' Featuring Zach Ertz Raises $65,488 For Education

0
02/05/2019 | 04:31pm EST

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the regular NFL season, Chegg Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student™, partnered with Philadelphia Eagles Tight End, Zach Ertz, for the 'Catches for the Community' campaign, a performance-based charitable initiative benefiting the Ertz Family Foundation's education focus.

Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig presents a charitable contribution to Julie Johnston Ertz and Zach Ertz for The Ertz Family Foundation

The 'Catches for the Community' campaign was based on Ertz's 2018 - '19 season for breaking the record for the most receptions by a tight end in a single season.  To support the Ertz Family Foundation, a public benefit organization founded by Zach and his wife Julie, Chegg pledged $860.00 dollars for every first down Zach earned (66) and $1,086.00 dollars for every touchdown (8) totaling $65,448 in funds raised for education. Chegg honored Ertz's jersey number (86) by tying campaign dollar goals to it.

"We are incredibly grateful to have partnered with Zach, Julie and the Ertz Family Foundation to support and empower youth by sharing learning through sports and education," said Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg. "Chegg is proud to be part of the Foundation's family of donors where together we are making a difference in students' lives."

Ertz, a twice nominated Pro Bowl tight end, scored the winning touchdown in the 2017-18 world championship for the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. In the 2018-19 season, Ertz played a career-high 91.6 percent of snaps and set a single-season record for tight ends with 116 catches. He has been named NFL Players Association Community MVP for Week 5 as a result of his work to change the lives of children in Haiti through the Foundation's scholarship program.

"Being professional athletes has afforded Julie and me privileges that very few have, and we're driven by a calling to use our abilities and platform to help children through education and sports," said Ertz. "Chegg is our largest corporate donor and we're very grateful for its support in providing educational opportunities for students."

In 2018, Ertz and his wife Julie Johnston Ertz, a World Champion and starter for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, established the Ertz Family Foundation. Initially, the Foundation's work will focus on Philadelphia, the San Francisco Bay Area and Haiti.

About Chegg

Chegg puts students first. As the leading student-first connected learning platform, Chegg strives to improve the overall return on investment in education by helping students learn more in less time and at a lower cost. Chegg is a publicly-held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

About the Ertz Family Foundation

The Ertz Family Foundation works to empower others by sharing faith, learning through sports and education, and supporting family enrichment programs to build supportive communities. The foundation is a fiscally-sponsored project at Impact Philanthropy Group, a nonprofit corporation recognized under IRS Section 501(c)(3). Visit the foundation at https://www.ertzfamilyfoundation.org and follow on Twitter @ErtzFoundation and Instagram @ErtzFamilyFoundation.

Media Contact:

Lisa Ertz, info@ertzfamilyfoundation.org

Kayla Kitamorn, kayla.kitamorn@revereteam.com

Chegg Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Chegg)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cheggs-catches-for-the-community-featuring-zach-ertz-raises-65-488-for-education-300789651.html

SOURCE Chegg Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
