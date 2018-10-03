Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chegg Inc    CHGG

CHEGG INC (CHGG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chegg Inc : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Chegg, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 08:52pm CEST

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or "the Company") (NYSE: CHGG) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/511077/shaw%20law%20logo%202.png

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between July 30, 2018 and September 25, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before November 26, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Chegg failed to build sufficient security protocols to protect user data. The Company also lacked internal controls to detect unauthorized access of its systems and data. As a result of these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Chegg, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.,
Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,
www.schallfirm.com
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEGG INC
08:52pCHEGG INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit A..
AC
07:31pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Chegg, Inc. ..
PR
10/02CHEGG Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding..
BU
10/02IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
10/01CHEGG INC : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
AC
09/29Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Against Chegg, Inc. a..
AQ
09/29Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
09/29CHEGG Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding..
PR
09/28IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
09/28LAW OFFICES OF HOWARD G. SMITH : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Acti..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26Chegg -12% after disclosing data breach; reaffirms Q3 guidance 
07/30Chegg, Inc (CHGG) CEO Dan Rosensweig on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
07/30After Hours Gainers / Losers (07/30/2018) 
07/30Chegg, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/30Chegg beats by $0.04, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 310 M
EBIT 2018 60,7 M
Net income 2018 -13,0 M
Finance 2018 379 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 353,32
EV / Sales 2018 9,36x
EV / Sales 2019 7,53x
Capitalization 3 277 M
Chart CHEGG INC
Duration : Period :
Chegg Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEGG INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 30,3 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Rosensweig Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Sarnoff Co-Chairman
Andrew J. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Ted E. Schlein Independent Director
Jeffrey T. Housenbold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEGG INC76.23%3 277
S&P GLOBAL INC17.72%49 470
RELX-6.93%41 137
MOODY'S CORPORATION12.85%31 967
THOMSON REUTERS CORP4.69%31 428
EXPERIAN20.23%23 460
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.