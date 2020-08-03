Chegg : Investor Relations Data Sheet Unaudited

In thousands, except percentages and Chegg Services subscribers
FY 2017
Q1'18
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
FY 2018
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
FY 2019
Q1'20
Q2'20
REVENUE
Total net revenues
$
255,066
$
76,949
$
74,222
$
74,237
$
95,676
$
321,084
$
97,409
$
93,862
$
94,151
$
125,504
$
410,926
$
131,590
$
153,009
Y/Y change
0.4%
22.9%
31.8%
18.5%
30.2%
25.9%
26.6%
26.5%
26.8%
31.2%
28.0%
35.1%
63.0%
Required Materials
$
69,383
$
20,672
$
12,373
$
20,036
$
14,018
$
67,099
$
22,117
$
13,555
$
24,847
$
18,186
$
78,705
$
31,231
$
27,005
Y/Y change
-44.4%
-4.2%
6.5%
-13.5%
7.6%
-3.3%
7.0%
9.5%
24.0%
29.7%
17.3%
41.2%
99.2%
Chegg Services
$
185,683
$
56,277
$
61,849
$
54,201
$
81,658
$
253,985
$
75,291
$
80,307
$
69,304
$
107,318
$
332,221
$
100,359
$
126,004
Y/Y change
43.6%
37.1%
38.4%
37.3%
35.0%
36.8%
33.8%
29.8%
27.9%
31.4%
30.8%
33.3%
56.9%
Subscribers
Chegg Services subscribers
2,210,000
1,642,000
1,709,000
1,711,000
1,931,000
3,058,000
2,157,000
2,229,000
2,214,000
2,543,000
3,942,000
2,908,000
3,716,000
Y/Y change
45%
44%
45%
45%
34%
38%
31%
30%
29%
32%
29%
35%
67%
EBITDA
EBITDA
$
930
$
3,161
$
5,631
$
(3,258)
$
15,038
$
20,572
$
7,325
$
19,217
$
10,129
$
31,456
$
68,127
$
21,006
$
39,427
% of revenue
0.4%
4.1%
7.6%
-4.4%
15.7%
6.4%
7.5%
20.5%
10.8%
25.1%
16.6%
16.0%
25.8%
Y/Y change
n/m
n/m
n/m
42.8%
75.8%
n/m
131.7%
241.3%
n/m
109.2%
231.2%
186.8%
105.2%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
46,399
$
16,707
$
19,251
$
12,521
$
34,821
$
83,300
$
23,896
$
31,064
$
23,058
$
46,996
$
125,014
$
31,793
$
55,474
% of revenue
18.2%
21.7%
25.9%
16.9%
36.4%
25.9%
24.5%
33.1%
24.5%
37.4%
30.4%
24.2%
36.3%
Y/Y change
123.1%
75.3%
91.0%
119.6%
65.1%
79.5%
43.0%
61.4%
84.2%
35.0%
50.1%
33.0%
78.6%
RECONCILIATION OF NET (LOSS) INCOME TO EBITDA
AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
Net (loss) income:
$
(20,283)
$
(2,617)
$
(3,909)
$
(13,709)
$
5,347
$
(14,888)
$
(4,318)
$
(2,029)
$
(11,477)
$
8,219
$
(9,605)
$
(5,713)
$
10,589
Interest expense, net
74
20
3,664
3,772
3,769
11,225
4,232
13,514
13,548
13,557
44,851
13,427
13,425
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
1,802
541
428
713
(252)
1,430
626
583
623
802
2,634
522
1,287
Textbook library depreciation expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3,527
3,535
Other depreciation and amortization
19,337
5,217
5,448
5,966
6,174
22,805
6,785
7,149
7,435
8,878
30,247
9,243
10,591
EBITDA
930
3,161
5,631
(3,258)
15,038
20,572
7,325
19,217
10,129
31,456
68,127
21,006
39,427
Textbook library depreciation expense
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,527)
(3,535)
Share-based compensation expense
38,359
11,642
12,043
13,818
14,527
52,030
15,038
15,452
16,865
17,554
64,909
18,334
19,546
Other expense (income), net
(560)
(564)
(894)
(1,209)
(1,320)
(3,987)
(1,567)
(5,253)
(7,751)
(5,492)
(20,063)
(4,960)
(3,240)
Restructuring (credits) charges
1,047
220
15
17
337
589
22
47
28
-
97
-
-
Acquisition related compensation costs
6,623
2,248
2,456
3,153
6,239
14,096
3,078
1,601
2,309
3,478
10,466
940
3,276
Donation from Chegg Foundation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,478
-
1,478
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
46,399
$
16,707
$
19,251
$
12,521
$
34,821
$
83,300
$
23,896
$
31,064
$
23,058
$
46,996
$
125,014
$
31,793
$
55,474
Notes:
*Chegg Services revenue primarily includes Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Tutors, Chegg Math Solver, Thinkful, and Mathway
*Chegg Services subscribers include Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, Chegg Tutors, Chegg Math Solver, Thinkful, and Mathway customers who have paid to access the service during the time period
*Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, adjusted to include textbook depreciation and to exclude share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related compensation costs, restructuring (credits) charges, Donation from Chegg Foundation and other (expense) income, net
*The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
*Please refer to the second page of this Investor Relations Data Sheet and our press release issued on August 3, 2020 under the header "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" for a more detailed description of our use of Non-GAAP measures and our reconciliation to GAAP.
*All information provided in this data sheet is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. *n/m is not meaningful
CHEGG, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
FY 2017
Q1'18
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
FY 2018
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
FY 2019
Q1'20
Q2'20
Total net revenues
$
255,066
$
76,949
$
74,222
$
74,237
$
95,676
$
321,084
$
97,409
$
93,862
$
94,151
$
125,504
$
410,926
$
131,590
$
153,009
Operating expenses
$
193,858
$
59,345
$
57,149
$
64,752
$
66,062
$
247,308
$
75,101
$
66,529
$
77,044
$
82,253
$
300,927
$
85,924
$
87,424
Share-based compensation expense
(38,043)
(11,548)
(11,940)
(13,712)
(14,410)
(51,610)
(14,913)
(15,378)
(16,769)
(17,423)
(64,483)
(18,165)
(19,333)
Amortization of intangible assets
(5,531)
(1,417)
(1,446)
(1,836)
(1,812)
(6,511)
(1,790)
(1,713)
(1,490)
(2,489)
(7,482)
(2,467)
(3,000)
Restructuring credits (charges)
(1,047)
(220)
(15)
(17)
(337)
(589)
(22)
(47)
(28)
-
(97)
-
-
Acquisition related compensation costs
(6,623)
(2,248)
(2,456)
(3,153)
(6,239)
(14,096)
(3,078)
(1,601)
(2,309)
(3,478)
(10,466)
(940)
(3,276)
Donation from Chegg Foundation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,478)
-
(1,478)
-
-
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
142,614
$
43,912
$
41,292
$
46,034
$
43,264
$
174,502
$
55,298
$
47,790
$
54,970
$
58,863
$
216,921
$
64,352
$
61,815
Operating expenses as a percent of net revenues
76.0%
77.1%
77.0%
87.2%
69.0%
77.0%
77.1%
70.9%
81.8%
65.5%
73.2%
65.3%
57.1%
Non-GAAP operating expenses as a percent of net revenues
55.9%
57.1%
55.6%
62.0%
45.2%
54.3%
56.8%
50.9%
58.4%
46.9%
52.8%
48.9%
40.4%
Operating income (loss)
$
(18,967)
$
(2,620)
$
(711)
$
(10,433)
$
7,544
$
(6,220)
$
(1,027)
$
6,815
$
(5,057)
$
17,086
$
17,817
$
3,276
$
22,061
Share-based compensation expense
38,359
11,642
12,043
13,818
14,527
52,030
15,038
15,452
16,865
17,554
64,909
18,334
19,546
Amortization of intangible assets
5,531
1,417
1,446
1,836
1,812
6,511
1,790
1,713
1,490
2,489
7,482
2,467
3,000
Restructuring (credits) charges
1,047
220
15
17
337
589
22
47
28
-
97
-
-
Acquisition related compensation costs
6,623
2,248
2,456
3,153
6,239
14,096
3,078
1,601
2,309
3,478
10,466
940
3,276
Donation from Chegg Foundation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,478
-
1,478
-
-
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$
32,593
$
12,907
$
15,249
$
8,391
$
30,459
$
67,006
$
18,901
$
25,628
$
17,113
$
40,607
$
102,249
$
25,017
$
47,883
Net income (loss)
$
(20,283)
$
(2,617)
$
(3,909)
$
(13,709)
$
5,347
$
(14,888)
$
(4,318)
$
(2,029)
$
(11,477)
$
8,219
$
(9,605)
$
(5,713)
$
10,589
Share-based compensation expense
38,359
11,642
12,043
13,818
14,527
52,030
15,038
15,452
16,865
17,554
64,909
18,334
19,546
Amortization of intangible assets
5,531
1,417
1,446
1,836
1,812
6,511
1,790
1,713
1,490
2,489
7,482
2,467
3,000
Restructuring (credits) charges
1,047
220
15
17
337
589
22
47
28
-
97
-
-
Acquisition related compensation costs
6,623
2,248
2,456
3,153
6,239
14,096
3,078
1,601
2,309
3,478
10,466
940
3,276
Donation from Chegg Foundation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,478
-
1,478
-
-
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
-
-
3,421
3,537
3,536
10,494
4,005
13,020
13,089
13,088
43,202
12,946
12,946
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
31,277
$
12,910
$
15,472
$
8,652
$
31,798
$
68,832
$
19,615
$
29,804
$
23,782
$
44,828
$
118,029
$
28,974
$
49,357
Weighted average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share, basic
100,022
110,904
112,738
114,184
115,123
113,251
116,730
118,790
120,085
121,151
119,204
122,428
123,842
Effect of shares for stock plan activity
11,063
12,912
11,449
11,457
10,487
11,992
10,032
6,540
5,960
5,058
7,094
4,376
3,665
Effect of shares related to convertible senior notes
-
-
-
1,221
-
-
3,332
3,646
4,098
2,941
3,526
3,968
6,344
Weighted average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, diluted
111,085
123,816
124,187
126,862
125,610
125,243
130,094
128,976
130,143
129,150
129,824
130,772
133,851
Net income (loss) per share
$
(0.20)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.12)
$
0.04
$
(0.13)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.10)
$
0.06
$
(0.08)
$
(0.05)
$
0.08
Adjustments
$
0.48
$
0.12
$
0.15
$
0.19
$
0.21
$
0.68
$
0.19
$
0.25
$
0.28
$
0.29
$
0.99
$
0.27
$
0.29
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share
$
0.28
$
0.10
$
0.12
$
0.07
$
0.25
$
0.55
$
0.15
$
0.23
$
0.18
$
0.35
$
0.91
$
0.22
$
0.37
Notes:
*Non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges (credits), acquisition related compensation costs,
Donation from Chegg Foundation and amortization of debt discount and issuance
costs.
*Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding as weighted average shares outstanding adjusted for the effect of dilutive options, restricted stock units and warrants, and includes shares related to convertible senior notes
*Non-GAAP EPS as non-GAAP net loss divided by the non-GAAP weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period, less weighted-average unvested common stock subject to repurchase or forfeiture
*The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
*All information provided in this data sheet is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. *Stock plan activity includes options to purchase common stock, RSUs, PSUs, employee stock purchase plan and warrants to puchase common stock
*Shares related to convertible senior notes includes the impact of our issuance of 0.25% convertible senior notes due in 2023 as the average price of our common stock during the period was higher than the conversion price $26.95. No economic dilution occurs until the average price of our common stock is higher than $40.68 for the 2023 notes and $79.32 for the 2025 notes as the exercise of capped call instruments will reduce any dilution from conversion of notes.