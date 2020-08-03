Chegg : Q2-20 Investor Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by references to future periods and use of terminology such "plan," "outlook," "non-GAAP," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "guidance," "as if," "transition," or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation Chegg's positioning to capture market opportunity, Chegg's total potential market opportunity, Chegg's aim to provide overwhelming value to solve learners' problems, Chegg's belief that 54 million students can currently benefit from Chegg and 102 million students could potentially benefit from Chegg, Chegg's expectation that Required Materials revenue will increase for 2020 and 2021 and then stabilize in 2022 and operate as a breakeven service, Chegg's expectation that it will deploy small amounts of capital to own print textbooks for rental, including related capital expenditure amounts for 2020 and 2021, with the expectation that it will decrease thereafter, Chegg's expectation that the transition to FedEx will be completed by the end of 2020, the non-GAAP presentations of Chegg's results of operations, and all statements about Chegg's financial outlook. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and are based on management's expectations as of the date of this presentation and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the economy generally; the effects of the COVID-19 on education, including in-person classes, the transition to virtual learning, and enrollment in colleges and universities; Chegg's ability to attract new students, increase engagement and increase monetization; Chegg's ability to attract new students from high schools and colleges, which are populations with inherently high turnover; Chegg's ability to maintain its services and systems without interruption, including as a result of technical issues or cybersecurity threats; the ease of accessing Chegg's offerings through search engines; the rate of adoption of Chegg's offerings; the effect and integration of Chegg's acquisition of Imagine Easy Solutions, Cogeon, WriteLab, StudyBlue, Thinkful and Mathway; Chegg's ability to expand internationally; Chegg's ability to strategically take advantage of new opportunities;