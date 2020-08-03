Chegg : Q2-20 Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases you can identify forward-looking statements by references to future periods and use of terminology such "plan," "outlook," "non-GAAP," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "guidance," "as if," "transition," or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation Chegg's positioning to capture market opportunity, Chegg's total potential market opportunity, Chegg's aim to provide overwhelming value to solve learners' problems, Chegg's belief that 54 million students can currently benefit from Chegg and 102 million students could potentially benefit from Chegg, Chegg's expectation that Required Materials revenue will increase for 2020 and 2021 and then stabilize in 2022 and operate as a breakeven service, Chegg's expectation that it will deploy small amounts of capital to own print textbooks for rental, including related capital expenditure amounts for 2020 and 2021, with the expectation that it will decrease thereafter, Chegg's expectation that the transition to FedEx will be completed by the end of 2020, the non-GAAP presentations of Chegg's results of operations, and all statements about Chegg's financial outlook. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and are based on management's expectations as of the date of this presentation and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the economy generally; the effects of the COVID-19 on education, including in-person classes, the transition to virtual learning, and enrollment in colleges and universities; Chegg's ability to attract new students, increase engagement and increase monetization; Chegg's ability to attract new students from high schools and colleges, which are populations with inherently high turnover; Chegg's ability to maintain its services and systems without interruption, including as a result of technical issues or cybersecurity threats; the ease of accessing Chegg's offerings through search engines; the rate of adoption of Chegg's offerings; the effect and integration of Chegg's acquisition of Imagine Easy Solutions, Cogeon, WriteLab, StudyBlue, Thinkful and Mathway; Chegg's ability to expand internationally; Chegg's ability to strategically take advantage of new opportunities;
competitive developments, including pricing pressures and other services targeting students; Chegg's anticipated growth of Chegg Services; Chegg's ability to build and expand its services offerings; Chegg's ability to develop new products and services on a cost-effective basis and to integrate acquired businesses and assets; the impact of seasonality on the business; Chegg's reputation with students and tutors; the outcome of any current litigation; Chegg's transition from Ingram to FedEx for Required Materials; Chegg's ability to effectively control operating costs; changes in Chegg's addressable market; regulatory changes, in particular concerning privacy and marketing; any significant disruptions related to cybersecurity or cyber-attacks; changes in the education market, including as a result of COVID-19; and general economic, political and industry conditions. All information provided in this presentation and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Chegg undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Chegg's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 4, 2020 and Chegg's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures of financial performance, including adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP Required Materials revenues. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non- GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Chegg's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures, are contained in the Appendix to this presentation.
5. See sources in appendix. Includes India, Philippines, Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Finland, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Denmark, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Ireland, Singapore,
Germany, UAE, Sweden
Chegg Aims to Provide Overwhelming Value to Solve Learner's Problems
= As of September 2019. Thinkful graduates who get jobs in their field of study within six months of graduating their program
Rapid Growth of Chegg Services
Chegg Services Subscribers
Annual Chegg Services Subscribers (in
millions)
FY'15 1.0
FY'16
1.5
29%
y/y growth
FY'17
2.2
for '19
FY'18
3.1
FY'19
3.9
Chegg Services Revenue
Revenue Growth ($ in millions)*
Chegg Services
FY'15 - FY'20 CAGR: 39%
Prior to FY 2017, Required Materials revenues are shown on a non-GAAP basis as if the transition of print textbook business to Ingram was complete and the revenues from our print textbook business were entirely commission-based. Chegg has completed its transition to Ingram and in FY 2017 all Required Materials revenues are commission-based. A reconciliation of Required Materials revenues to non-GAAP Required Materials revenues is set forth in the appendix
14 hereto. FY'20 (E) is based on the midpoint of guidance provided on August 3, 2020.