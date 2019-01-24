Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chegg : Selected to Join World Economic Forum

01/24/2019 | 04:32pm EST

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student, today announced the company has become a Member of the World Economic Forum. Forum membership is by invitation only, after a careful selection and approval process. As a Forum Member, Chegg will join many of the leading technology companies in the world such as Facebook, Uber, Airbnb, Microsoft and Google. Members of the Forum are defined as representing outstanding companies that count among the world's top innovators, market shapers and disruptors. They are businesses of growing influence that help economies thrive and contribute to societal prosperity. 

Membership will allow Chegg to bring an important voice to education discussions with international organizations and individuals representing the world's top academics, policy-makers, government and business leaders in support of the Forum's mission of improving the state of the world.

"Chegg is a great example of a platform positively contributing to society. It is one of the leading EdTech companies and its mission is a great fit with our Shaping the Future of Education, Gender and Work initiative," said Olivier Schwab, Managing Director of the Forum. "We are looking forward to collaborating with Chegg as a new Forum Member, leveraging technology for the benefit of society," Schwab added.

Over the last 4 years Chegg has transformed from a company primarily known for renting textbooks to enacting a far-reaching vision of an all-digital education platform supporting a range of student needs. The company was named one of Fortune's 50 Best Workplaces in Technology in 2019.

"At Chegg, everything we do is designed to put students first and address the challenges modern students face—from rising higher education costs to academic stress," said Dan Rosensweig, CEO of Chegg. "We're proud to be invited to join the World Economic Forum to collaborate with a global network of leaders and experts to advance a mission of helping every student achieve success at school and beyond."

About Chegg
Chegg puts students first. As the leading student-first connected learning platform, Chegg strives to improve the overall return on investment in education by helping students learn more in less time and at a lower cost. Chegg is a publicly-held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

Media Contact:
Kayla Kitamorn, kayla.kitamorn@revereteam.com

Chegg Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Chegg)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chegg-selected-to-join-world-economic-forum-300783919.html

SOURCE Chegg Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
