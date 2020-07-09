Chegg : to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Log in
07/09/2020 | 04:08pm EDT

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student®, today announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the second quarter of 2020 which ended June 30, 2020, on Monday, August 3, 2020, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. + 1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 3, 2020, until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 10, 2020, by calling 1-844-512-2921, or outside the U.S. 1-412-317-6671, with Conference ID 13706734. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

ABOUT CHEGG

Chegg is a smarter way to student. As the leading direct-to-student learning platform, we strive to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first in all our decisions. We support students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. Our services are available online, anytime and anywhere, so we can reach students when they need us most. Chegg is a publicly held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 553 M - -
Net income 2020 5,52 M - -
Net cash 2020 283 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 278x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9 000 M 9 000 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 15,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 401
Free-Float 97,8%
Chart CHEGG, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chegg, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEGG, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 63,21 $
Last Close Price 72,79 $
Spread / Highest target 9,91%
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Rosensweig Co-Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Sarnoff Co-Chairman
Andrew J. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Michael A. Osier Chief Information Officer & Outcomes Officer
Ted E. Schlein Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEGG, INC.92.01%9 000
S&P GLOBAL INC.29.76%85 356
MOODY'S CORPORATION20.20%55 175
RELX PLC-3.46%44 532
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-2.17%33 264
EXPERIAN PLC12.77%32 849
