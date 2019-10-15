Federman & Sherwood : Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach of Chegg, Inc.

Federman & Sherwood, a boutique litigation law firm that has been appointed counsel in various data breach cases, has initiated an investigation into Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) relating to a data breach affecting personal information of more than 40 million student users of chegg.com. Chegg reported that about 40 million user’s data, including user names, email addresses, shipping addresses and hashed Chegg passwords were accessed. Chegg reported that the unauthorized party gained access on or around April 29, 2018 to the company database that hosts user data for chegg.com and certain of Chegg’s family of brands such as EasyBib, Internships.com and StudyBlue.

