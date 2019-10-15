Log in
CHEGG, INC.

Federman & Sherwood : Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach of Chegg, Inc.

10/15/2019

Federman & Sherwood, a boutique litigation law firm that has been appointed counsel in various data breach cases, has initiated an investigation into Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) relating to a data breach affecting personal information of more than 40 million student users of chegg.com. Chegg reported that about 40 million user’s data, including user names, email addresses, shipping addresses and hashed Chegg passwords were accessed. Chegg reported that the unauthorized party gained access on or around April 29, 2018 to the company database that hosts user data for chegg.com and certain of Chegg’s family of brands such as EasyBib, Internships.com and StudyBlue.

If you want to discuss this data breach, obtain further information or participate in potential litigation, or have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Robin Hester at rkh@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.

Robin Hester
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
(405) 235-1560


© Business Wire 2019
