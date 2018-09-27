Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Investors

National law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Chegg Inc. (“Chegg” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CHGG) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On September 25, 2018, Chegg reported that it had “learned that on or around April 29, 2018, an unauthorized party gained access to a Company database that hosts user data for chegg.com and certain of the Company’s family of brands such as EasyBib.” The Company reported that approximately 40 million users’ data, including username, email address, shipping address, and hashed password, could have been obtained and that an investigation into the incident was ongoing. On this news, shares of Chegg fell over 12% to close at $28.42 on September 26, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

