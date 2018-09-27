Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chegg Inc    CHGG

CHEGG INC (CHGG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 07:05pm CEST

National law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Chegg Inc. (“Chegg” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CHGG) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 25, 2018, Chegg reported that it had “learned that on or around April 29, 2018, an unauthorized party gained access to a Company database that hosts user data for chegg.com and certain of the Company’s family of brands such as EasyBib.” The Company reported that approximately 40 million users’ data, including username, email address, shipping address, and hashed password, could have been obtained and that an investigation into the incident was ongoing. On this news, shares of Chegg fell over 12% to close at $28.42 on September 26, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Chegg securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEGG INC
07:05pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Chegg, Inc. (..
BU
01:31aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Chegg, In..
BU
01:25aINVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Chegg, Inc.
PR
09/26GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Chegg, Inc. (..
BU
09/25CHEGG, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/20CHEGG, INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Ot..
AQ
09/18CHEGG : High Anxiety and Stress for America's Students from Economic, Political ..
PR
09/04GROUPME CHEATING : What professors have to say
AQ
07/30CHEGG : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
07/30CHEGG : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26Chegg -12% after disclosing data breach; reaffirms Q3 guidance 
07/30Chegg, Inc (CHGG) CEO Dan Rosensweig on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
07/30After Hours Gainers / Losers (07/30/2018) 
07/30Chegg, Inc. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/30Chegg beats by $0.04, beats on revenue 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 310 M
EBIT 2018 60,7 M
Net income 2018 -13,0 M
Finance 2018 379 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 385,87
EV / Sales 2018 10,3x
EV / Sales 2019 8,32x
Capitalization 3 579 M
Chart CHEGG INC
Duration : Period :
Chegg Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEGG INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 29,6 $
Spread / Average Target -5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel L. Rosensweig Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew J. Brown Chief Financial Officer
Ted E. Schlein Independent Director
Richard Sarnoff Independent Director
Jeffrey T. Housenbold Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEGG INC74.14%3 579
S&P GLOBAL INC21.18%52 015
RELX-9.63%40 672
MOODY'S CORPORATION17.07%33 181
THOMSON REUTERS CORP7.96%32 111
EXPERIAN18.98%23 353
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.