Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Chegg Inc. Investors (CHGG)

National law firm Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class
action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern
District of California on behalf of persons and/or entities that
acquired Chegg Inc. (“Chegg” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CHGG)
securities between July 30, 2018 and September 25, 2018, inclusive
(the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants,
under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Chegg investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from
the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff
in this action.
On September 25, 2018, Chegg reported that it had “learned that on or
around April 29, 2018, an unauthorized party gained access to a Company
database that hosts user data for chegg.com and certain of the Company’s
family of brands such as EasyBib.” The Company reported that
approximately 40 million users’ data, including username, email address,
shipping address, and hashed password, could have been obtained and that
an investigation into the incident was ongoing. On this news, shares of
Chegg fell over 12% to close at $28.42 on September 26, 2018, thereby
injuring investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the
Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading
statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about
the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically,
Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked
adequate security measures to protect users’ data; (2) that the Company
lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized
access to its systems and to its data; (3) that as a result, the Company
would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) that, as a
result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the
Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false
and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
