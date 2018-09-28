Log in
CHEGG INC (CHGG)
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Files a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Chegg Inc. Investors (CHGG)

09/28/2018 | 03:57am CEST

National law firm Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of persons and/or entities that acquired Chegg Inc. (“Chegg” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CHGG) securities between July 30, 2018 and September 25, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants, under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Chegg investors are hereby notified that they have 60 days from the date of this notice to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 25, 2018, Chegg reported that it had “learned that on or around April 29, 2018, an unauthorized party gained access to a Company database that hosts user data for chegg.com and certain of the Company’s family of brands such as EasyBib.” The Company reported that approximately 40 million users’ data, including username, email address, shipping address, and hashed password, could have been obtained and that an investigation into the incident was ongoing. On this news, shares of Chegg fell over 12% to close at $28.42 on September 26, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect users’ data; (2) that the Company lacked the internal controls and procedures to detect unauthorized access to its systems and to its data; (3) that as a result, the Company would incur additional expenses and litigation risks; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased Chegg securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than 60 days from the date of this notice to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
