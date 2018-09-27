Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Chegg, Inc.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) has been investigating claims on behalf of investors of Santa Clara, California-based Chegg, Inc. ("Chegg" or the "Company") (NYSE: CHGG).

On September 26, 2018, Chegg filed a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission in which it disclosed the following:

"On September 19, 2018, Chegg learned that on or around April 29, 2018, an unauthorized party gained access to a Company database that hosts user data for chegg.com and certain of the Company's family of brands such as EasyBib. The Company understands that the information that may have been obtained could include a Chegg user's name, email address, shipping address, Chegg username, and hashed Chegg password. The investigation into the incident, which is supported by third-party forensics, is ongoing. To date, the Company understands that no social security numbers or financial information such as users' credit card numbers or bank account information were obtained. The Company expects to start notifying approximately 40 million active and inactive registered users and certain regulatory authorities on September 26, 2018. Chegg takes the security of its users' information seriously and will be initiating a password reset process for all user accounts."

On September 26, 2018, Chegg stock declined from a closing price on September 25, 2018 of $32.33 per share, to close at $28.42 per share, a decline of $3.91 per share, or approximately 12%, on heavier than usual volume.

If you are an investor in Chegg and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing jcampisi@kaplanfox.com or by calling 800-290-1952.

