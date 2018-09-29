Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Chegg, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquire Chegg, Inc. (“Chegg” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CHGG) securities between July 30, 2018 and September 25, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 26, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that on September 25, 2018, Chegg reported that it had “learned that on or around April 29, 2018, an unauthorized party gained access to a Company database that hosts user data for chegg.com and certain of the Company’s family of brands such as EasyBib.” The Company reported that approximately 40 million users’ data could have been obtained and that an investigation into the incident was ongoing. On this news, the price of Chegg shares fell $3.91, or over 12%, to close at $28.42 on September 26, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Chegg securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP

