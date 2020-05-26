Chelverton Growth Trust : Monthly Factsheet - April 2020 0 05/26/2020 | 05:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Monthly Factsheet 30 April 2020 Launch Date 28 June 2001 Net Assets £2.33m* Yield 0%** Ordinary 1p Shares Share Price 30.00p (price per share) NAV 42.72p* (Price per share) Premium / (Discount to NAV) (29.78)% Share Capital 5,460,301 *includes unaudited revenue reserve to 30/04/2020 Chelverton Growth Trust plc Investment Objective and Policy The Company's objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the Official List and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalisation at the time of investment of up to £50 million, which are believed to be at a "point of change". The company will also invest in unquoted investments where it is believed that there is a likelihood of the shares becoming listed or traded on the Alternative Investment Market or the investee company being sold. Its investment objective is to increase net asset value per share at a higher rate than other quoted smaller company trusts and the MSCI Small Cap UK Index. It is the Company's policy not to invest in any listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts). Annual Returns % GBP 30/04/2020 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 Share Price -38.57 -16.16 -26.67 12.50 23.71 7.78 4.65 33.33 34.38 26.32 NAV -42.96 -4.44 -36.80 6.40 29.70 12.64 4.77 18.07 37.04 13.27 Sector Price* -24.98 21.71 -11.52 31.28 -2.25 23.05 -4.58 54.62 36.46 -13.94 Sector NAV* -23.04 20.39 12.79 27.21 7.41 16.06 -1.11 43.43 28.41 -10.65 Source: Chelverton Asset Management Limited and Morningstar Morningstar Investment Trust UK Smaller Companies Past performance is not a guide to future results Fund Managers David Hornerqualified as a chartered accountant in 1984 with Deloitte before joining 3i Corporate Finance Limited in 1986. In May 1993 he joined Strand Partners Limited, and was appointed a director in January 1994, where he carried out a range of corporate finance assignments identifying, structuring and managing investments in quoted and unquoted companies. In June 1997 he left to set up Chelverton Asset Management Limited and, in May 1999, he launched the Chelverton UK Dividend Trust, which he still co-manages. He has also co-managed the Chelverton UK Equity Income Fund since launch. In 2013 he resigned his membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, as his career is now fully involved in fund management. David Taylorbegan his career as an analyst in the research department at Wedd Durlacher and moved into fund management in 1987 with the Merchant Navy Officers Pension Fund. He joined Gartmore Investment Limited in 1991, during this time, he ran a combination of institutional funds and investment trusts, namely the Clydesdale Investment Trust and London & Strathclyde Trust. In 1995, he moved to LGT to manage small cap retail funds and latterly spent nearly seven years as head of UK smaller companies at HSBC Asset Management. He joined Chelverton Asset Management in January 2006 and has comanaged the Chelverton UK Equity Income Fund since launch. Portfolio Holdings Holding % of Portfolio 1 CEPS 49.28% 2 Touchstar 11.65% 3 MTI Wireless Edge 10.39% 4 La Salle Education 9.38% 5 Chelverton Asset Management Holdings 7.94% 6 Pedalling Forth 5.77% 7 Petards 3.97% 8 Universe Group 0.86% 9 Zenith Energy 0.77% 10 Touchpoint Group Holdings 0.39% Total 100.00% Source: Chelverton Asset Management Limited Chelverton Growth Trust plc Monthly Factsheet 30 April 2020 Directors Kevin Allen Chairman David Horner Ian Martin Calendar Year End 31 August AGM December Continuation Vote AGM 2020 Management Fee 1% Management Fee and Charge to CapitalBank Interest (75% to Capital: 25% to Revenue) Price Information Reuters CGW.L SEDOL 02621349 Market Makers Winterflood Sector Allocation Sector % of portfolio Support Services 71.4% Technology hardware & Equipment 22.0% General Retailers 5.8% Oil & Gas Producers 0.8% Total 100.0% Source: Chelverton Asset Management Limited Indices Asset Allocation Sector % of portfolio AIM 76.2% Unquoted 23.0% Fully Listed 0.8% Total 100.0% Source: Chelverton Asset Management Limited Contact Us 020 7222 8989 cam@chelvertonam.com Chelverton Asset Management Limited A 20 Ironmonger Lane London EC2V 8EP W www.chelvertonam.com The Key Investment Document ("KID") is available on the Chelverton Asset Management website-www.chelvertonam.com Risk Factors The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back your original investment. Investment trusts can borrow money to make additional investments on top of shareholders funds (gearing). If the value of these investments fall in value, gearing will magnify the negative impact on performance. Particular share classes may also be structurally geared by other share classes that have earlier entitlement to the Company's assets up to a predetermined limit. If an investment trust incorporates a large amount of gearing the value of its shares may be subject to sudden and large falls in value and you could get back nothing at all. Some split capital shares have higher risk characteristics than conventional equities which can result in capital erosion. An investor could lose all of their capital. Smaller companies are riskier and less liquid than larger companies which means their share price may be more volatile. Some of the annual management fee is currently charged to the capital of the Fund. Whilst this increases the yield, it will restrict the potential for capital growth. The level of yield may be subject to fluctuation and is not guaranteed. Net Asset Value ("NAV") performance is not the same as share price performance and investors may not realise returns the same as NAV performance. Risk Rating of Shares Ordinary shares High The information contained in this documenthas been obtained from sources that Chelverton Asset Management ("CAM") considers to be reliable. However, CAM cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of the information provided, and therefore no investment decision should be based solely on this data. This document is issued by CAM, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document does not represent a recommendation by CAM to purchase shares in this Trust. We recommend private investors seek the services of a Financial Adviser. CHELVERTON GROWTH TRUST PLC IS REGISTERED IN ENGLAND. Original document

