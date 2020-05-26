Chelverton Growth Trust : Monthly Factsheet - April 2020

Fund Managers
David Hornerqualified as a chartered accountant in 1984 with Deloitte before joining 3i Corporate Finance Limited in 1986. In May 1993 he joined Strand Partners Limited, and was appointed a director in January 1994, where he carried out a range of corporate finance assignments identifying, structuring and managing investments in quoted and unquoted companies. In June 1997 he left to
set up Chelverton Asset Management Limited and, in May 1999, he launched the Chelverton UK Dividend Trust, which he still co-manages. He has also co-managed the Chelverton UK Equity Income Fund since launch. In 2013 he resigned his membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, as his career is now fully involved in fund management.
David Taylorbegan his career as an analyst in the research department at Wedd Durlacher and moved into fund management in 1987 with the Merchant Navy Officers Pension Fund. He joined Gartmore Investment Limited in 1991, during this time, he ran a combination of institutional funds and investment trusts, namely the Clydesdale Investment Trust and London & Strathclyde Trust. In
1995, he moved to LGT to manage small cap retail funds and latterly spent nearly seven years as head of UK smaller companies at HSBC Asset Management. He joined Chelverton Asset Management in January 2006 and has comanaged the Chelverton UK Equity Income Fund since launch.