Chelverton Growth Trust : Monthly Factsheet - June 2020
0
07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT
Monthly Factsheet
30 June 2020
Launch Date
28 June 2001
Net Assets
£2.51m*
Yield
0%**
Chelverton Growth Trust plc
Investment Objective and Policy
The Company's objective is to provide capital growth through investment in companies listed on the Official List and traded on the Alternative Investment Market with a market capitalisation at the time of investment of up to £50 million, which are believed to be at a "point of change". The company will also invest in unquoted investments where it is believed that there is a likelihood of the shares becoming listed or traded on the Alternative Investment Market or the investee company being sold. Its investment objective is to increase net asset value per share at a higher rate than other quoted smaller company trusts and the MSCI Small Cap UK Index.
It is the Company's policy not to invest in any listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts).
Share Price (price per share)
NAV
(Price per share)
Premium / (Discount to NAV)
Share Capital
Ordinary 1p
Shares
31.00p
46.03p*
(32.65)%
5,460,301
Annual Returns % GBP 30/06/2020
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
Share Price
-25.30
-16.16
-26.67
12.50
23.71
7.78
4.65
33.33
34.38
26.32
NAV
-5.14
-4.44
-36.80
6.40
29.70
12.64
4.77
18.07
37.04
13.27
Sector Price*
-22.43
21.71
-11.52
31.28
-2.25
23.05
-4.58
54.62
36.46
-13.94
Sector NAV*
-15.09
20.39
12.79
27.21
7.41
16.06
-1.11
43.43
28.41
-10.65
*includes unaudited revenue reserve to 30/06/2020
Source: Chelverton Asset Management Limited and Morningstar
Morningstar Investment Trust UK Smaller Companies Past performance is not a guide to future results
Fund Managers
David Horner qualified as a chartered accountant in 1984 with Deloitte before joining 3i Corporate Finance Limited in 1986. In May 1993 he joined Strand Partners Limited, and was appointed a director in January 1994, where he carried out a range of corporate finance assignments identifying, structuring and managing investments in quoted and unquoted companies. In June 1997 he left to
set up Chelverton Asset Management Limited and, in May 1999, he launched the Chelverton UK Dividend Trust, which he still co-manages. He has also co-managed the Chelverton UK Equity Income Fund since launch. In 2013 he resigned his membership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, as his career is now fully involved in fund management.
David Taylor began his career as an analyst in the research department at Wedd Durlacher and moved into fund management in 1987 with the Merchant Navy Officers Pension Fund. He joined Gartmore Investment Limited in 1991, during this time, he ran a combination of institutional funds and investment trusts, namely the Clydesdale Investment Trust and London & Strathclyde Trust. In
1995, he moved to LGT to manage small cap retail funds and latterly spent nearly seven years as head of UK smaller companies at HSBC Asset Management. He joined Chelverton Asset Management in January 2006 and has comanaged the Chelverton UK Equity Income Fund since launch.
Portfolio Holdings
Holding
CEPS
Touchstar
La Salle Education
Chelverton Asset Management Holdings
Pedalling Forth
Petards
Universe Group
Zenith Energy
Total
Source: Chelverton Asset Management Limited
of Portfolio51.16% 15.91% 9.74% 8.99% 5.99% 5.99%
1.47%
0.75%
100.00%
Chelverton Growth Trust plc
Monthly Factsheet
30 June 2020
Directors
Kevin Allen
Chairman
David Horner
Ian Martin
Calendar
Year End
31 August
AGM
December
Continuation Vote
AGM 2020
Management Fee
1%
Management Fee and
Charge to CapitalBank Interest
(75% to Capital:
25% to Revenue)
Price Information
Reuters
CGW.L
SEDOL
02621349
Market Makers
Winterflood
Sector Allocation
Sector
% of portfolio
Support Services
77.3%
Technology hardware & Equipment
15.9%
General Retailers
6.0%
Oil & Gas Producers
0.8%
Total
100.0%
Source: Chelverton Asset Management Limited
Indices Asset Allocation
Sector
% of portfolio
AIM
74.5%
Unquoted
24.7%
Fully Listed
0.8%
Total
100.0%
Source: Chelverton Asset Management Limited
Contact Us
020 7222 8989
cam@chelvertonam.com
Chelverton Asset Management Limited
A
20 Ironmonger Lane
London
EC2V 8EP
W
www.chelvertonam.com
The Key Investment Document ("KID") is available on the
The value of investments and the income from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back your original investment. Investment trusts can borrow money to make additional investments on top of shareholders funds (gearing). If the value of these investments fall in value, gearing will magnify the negative impact on performance. Particular share classes may also be structurally geared by other share classes that have earlier entitlement to the Company's assets up to a predetermined limit. If an investment trust incorporates a large amount of gearing the value of its shares may be subject to sudden and large falls in value and you could get back nothing at all. Some split capital shares have higher risk characteristics than conventional equities which can result in capital erosion. An investor could lose all of their capital. Smaller companies are riskier and less liquid than larger companies which means their share price may be more volatile. Some of the annual management fee is currently charged to the capital of the Fund. Whilst this increases the yield, it will restrict the potential for capital growth. The level of yield may be subject to fluctuation and is not guaranteed. Net Asset Value ("NAV") performance is not the same as share price performance and investors may not realise returns the same as NAV performance.
Risk Rating of Shares
Ordinary shares
High
The information contained in this document has been obtained from sources that Chelverton Asset Management ("CAM") considers to be reliable. However, CAM cannot guarantee the accuracy and completeness of the information provided, and therefore no investment decision should be based solely on this data.
This document is issued by CAM, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document does not represent a recommendation by CAM to purchase shares in this Trust. We recommend private investors seek the services of a Financial Adviser.
CHELVERTON GROWTH TRUST PLC IS REGISTERED IN ENGLAND. COMPANY NUMBER: 2989519
Chelverton Growth Trust plc published this content on 15 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:33 UTC