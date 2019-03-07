Chembio Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

MEDFORD, N.Y., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Recent Accomplishments & Highlights

Achieved total revenue of $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $33.4 million for the full year 2018, increases of 27% and 39% respectively, over prior year

Introduced 5-year targets of $100 million in revenue by 2023 and 50% gross margins by year end 2023

Acquired opTricon GmbH, the developer and manufacturer of the DPP® Micro Reader

Received CE mark for DPP® eosinophilic respiratory disease test developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca

Received U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for DPP® Ebola test and DPP® Micro Reader

Obtained $10.5 million 2019 commitment from Bio-Manguinhos for production of DPP® Assays in Brazil

Completed public offering of common stock raising $16.5 million in net proceeds

“Chembio had a milestone year in 2018, marked by continued execution in our core business which drove strong product sales growth, and the advancement of strategic and operational initiatives that will lay the foundation for continued growth,” said John Sperzel, Chembio’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we look to 2019, the Chembio team is focused on three priorities: expand our commercialization, advance our R&D pipeline, and prepare for growth. We are excited about 2019 and increasingly confident about the company’s growth trajectory and long-term potential.”

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $7.6 million, an increase of 26.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Net product sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $5.6 million, an increase of 15.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. License and royalty and R&D, milestone and grant revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2.0 million, an increase of 75.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross product margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.0 million, a decrease of 28.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Gross product margin percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 18.3% compared to 29.5% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The lower gross product margin percent for the 2018 fourth quarter resulted primarily from sales growth in markets with lower average selling prices and costs associated with the current manual product assembly process.

Research and development expenses increased $0.3 million, or 10.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.0 million, or 46.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase is primarily associated with increased personnel, compensation and acquisition costs.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $3.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Total revenues for 2018 were $33.4 million, an increase of 39.1% compared to 2017. Net product sales for 2018 were $26.7 million, an increase of 38.4% compared to 2017. License and royalty and R&D, milestone and grant revenues in 2018 totaled $6.7 million, an increase of 42.1% compared to 2017.

Gross product margin for 2018 was $5.3 million, a decrease of 17% compared to 2017, the $1.1 million decrease was primarily due to increased product sales volume. Gross product margin percent for 2018 was 19.9% compared to 33.1% for 2017. The lower gross product margin percent for 2018 resulted primarily from sales growth in markets with lower average selling prices and costs associated with the current manual product assembly process.

Research and development expenses of $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 were flat compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $2.1 million, or 23.8% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily associated with increased personnel, compensation and acquisition costs.

Net loss for 2018 was $7.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2018 totaled $12.5 million.

2019 Financial Outlook

Management expects 2019 full year revenue to be in the range of $36.0 million to $40.0 million

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases. The company's patented DPP® technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in 15-20 minutes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in the second bullet and the last paragraph under “Recent Accomplishments & Highlights” and in the paragraph under “2019 Financial Outlook” that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Such statements, which are estimates only, reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to Chembio's ability to obtain regulatory approvals in a timely manner, as well as the demand for Chembio's products. Chembio undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in Chembio's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact Chembio's success are more fully disclosed in Chembio's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

(Tables to follow)

CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 REVENUES: Net product sales $ 26,741,020 $ 19,322,302 License and royalty revenue 948,773 741,534 R&D, milestone and grant revenue 5,719,458 3,951,591 TOTAL REVENUES 33,409,251 24,015,427 COSTS AND EXPENSES: Cost of product sales 21,427,243 12,921,157 Research and development expenses 8,526,256 8,555,381 Selling, general and administrative expenses 11,100,775 8,963,363 Acquisition Costs 337,645 58,076 41,391,919 30,497,977 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (7,982,668 ) (6,482,550 ) OTHER INCOME: Interest income, net 49,498 22,845 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (7,933,170 ) (6,460,065 ) Income tax provision (67,521 ) (88,305 ) NET LOSS $ (7,865,649 ) $ (6,371,760 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.55 ) $ (0.52 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 14,432,505 12,300,031 Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted 14,432,505 12,300,031 Gross Product Margin $ 5,313,777 $ 6,401,145 Gross Product Margin % 19.9 % 33.1 % Other costs & expenses (R&D + SG&A) $ 19,627,031 $ 17,518,744





CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF (Unaudited) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 - ASSETS - CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,524,551 $ 3,790,302 Accounts receivable, net 7,373,971 2,085,340 Inventories, net 7,851,222 4,423,618 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 702,010 554,383 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 28,451,754 10,853,643 FIXED ASSETS, net 2,873,920 1,909,232 OTHER ASSETS: Intangible assets, net 3,884,831 1,597,377 Goodwill 4,348,127 1,666,610 Deposits and other assets 715,658 589,159 TOTAL ASSETS $ 40,274,290 $ 16,616,021 - LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY - CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 5,888,681 $ 3,046,303 Deferred revenue 422,905 50,000 Current Portion of Note Payable 207,694 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 6,519,280 3,096,303 OTHER LIABILITIES: Note payable 171,821 99,480 Deferred tax liability 315,332 341,042 TOTAL LIABILITIES 7,006,433 3,536,825 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 33,267,858 13,079,196 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 40,274,290 $ 16,616,021



