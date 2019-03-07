Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Chembio Diagnostics Inc    CEMI

CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC

(CEMI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Chembio Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 05:01pm EST

MEDFORD, N.Y., March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Recent Accomplishments & Highlights

  • Achieved total revenue of $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $33.4 million for the full year 2018, increases of 27% and 39% respectively, over prior year
  • Introduced 5-year targets of $100 million in revenue by 2023 and 50% gross margins by year end 2023
  • Acquired opTricon GmbH, the developer and manufacturer of the DPP® Micro Reader
  • Received CE mark for DPP® eosinophilic respiratory disease test developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca
  • Received U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization for DPP® Ebola test and DPP® Micro Reader
  • Obtained $10.5 million 2019 commitment from Bio-Manguinhos for production of DPP® Assays in Brazil
  • Completed public offering of common stock raising $16.5 million in net proceeds

“Chembio had a milestone year in 2018, marked by continued execution in our core business which drove strong product sales growth, and the advancement of strategic and operational initiatives that will lay the foundation for continued growth,” said John Sperzel, Chembio’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we look to 2019, the Chembio team is focused on three priorities: expand our commercialization, advance our R&D pipeline, and prepare for growth. We are excited about 2019 and increasingly confident about the company’s growth trajectory and long-term potential.”

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $7.6 million, an increase of 26.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Net product sales for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $5.6 million, an increase of 15.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. License and royalty and R&D, milestone and grant revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $2.0 million, an increase of 75.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. 

Gross product margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.0 million, a decrease of 28.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Gross product margin percent for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 18.3% compared to 29.5% for the fourth quarter of 2017. The lower gross product margin percent for the 2018 fourth quarter resulted primarily from sales growth in markets with lower average selling prices and costs associated with the current manual product assembly process.

Research and development expenses increased $0.3 million, or 10.7% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $1.0 million, or 46.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2018 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2017. The increase is primarily associated with increased personnel, compensation and acquisition costs.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $3.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $2.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2017. 

Full Year 2018 Financial Results
Total revenues for 2018 were $33.4 million, an increase of 39.1% compared to 2017. Net product sales for 2018 were $26.7 million, an increase of 38.4% compared to 2017. License and royalty and R&D, milestone and grant revenues in 2018 totaled $6.7 million, an increase of 42.1% compared to 2017.

Gross product margin for 2018 was $5.3 million, a decrease of 17% compared to 2017, the $1.1 million decrease was primarily due to increased product sales volume. Gross product margin percent for 2018 was 19.9% compared to 33.1% for 2017. The lower gross product margin percent for 2018 resulted primarily from sales growth in markets with lower average selling prices and costs associated with the current manual product assembly process.

Research and development expenses of $8.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 were flat compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $2.1 million, or 23.8% for the year ended December 31, 2018 compared to the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase was primarily associated with increased personnel, compensation and acquisition costs.

Net loss for 2018 was $7.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared with net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in 2017.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2018 totaled $12.5 million.

2019 Financial Outlook
Management expects 2019 full year revenue to be in the range of $36.0 million to $40.0 million

Conference Call
Chembio will host a conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET to discuss financial results and recent business highlights. Investors interested in listening to the call may do so by dialing 844-369-8770 from the U.S. or 862-298-0840 from outside the U.S. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Chembio's website at www.chembio.com. Following the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website for 90 days. A telephone replay will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 from the U.S. or (919) 882-2331 from outside the U.S. using the conference ID: 44364 until 4:30pm ET on March 14, 2019. 

About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases. The company’s patented DPP® technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in 15-20 minutes. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP® technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease, a number of which are under active development with collaboration partners. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in the second bullet and the last paragraph under “Recent Accomplishments & Highlights” and in the paragraph under “2019 Financial Outlook” that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Such statements, which are estimates only, reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to Chembio's ability to obtain regulatory approvals in a timely manner, as well as the demand for Chembio's products. Chembio undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in Chembio's expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact Chembio's success are more fully disclosed in Chembio's most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

(Tables to follow)

Investor Relations Contact
Lynn Pieper Lewis
Gilmartin Group
(415) 937-5402
investor@chembio.com

      
CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
      
   For the twelve months ended 
   December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
REVENUES:     
Net product sales  $   26,741,020   $19,322,302 
License and royalty revenue     948,773    741,534 
R&D, milestone and grant revenue     5,719,458    3,951,591 
TOTAL REVENUES     33,409,251    24,015,427 
      
COSTS AND EXPENSES:     
Cost of product sales     21,427,243    12,921,157 
Research and development expenses     8,526,256    8,555,381 
Selling, general and administrative expenses     11,100,775    8,963,363 
Acquisition Costs     337,645    58,076 
      41,391,919    30,497,977 
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS     (7,982,668)  (6,482,550)
      
OTHER INCOME:     
Interest income, net   49,498   22,845 
      
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES     (7,933,170)  (6,460,065)
      
Income tax provision     (67,521)  (88,305)
      
NET LOSS  $   (7,865,649) $(6,371,760)
      
Basic and diluted loss per share  $   (0.55) $(0.52)
      
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted     14,432,505    12,300,031 
      
Weighted average number of shares outstanding, diluted     14,432,505      12,300,031  
      
 
 
Gross Product Margin  $5,313,777  $6,401,145 
Gross Product Margin %   19.9%  33.1%
 
Other costs & expenses (R&D + SG&A)  $19,627,031  $17,518,744 
          


      
CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF
(Unaudited) 
  December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 
      
- ASSETS -     
CURRENT ASSETS:     
Cash and cash equivalents $   12,524,551  $3,790,302 
Accounts receivable, net    7,373,971   2,085,340 
Inventories, net    7,851,222   4,423,618 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets    702,010   554,383 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS    28,451,754   10,853,643 
      
FIXED ASSETS, net    2,873,920   1,909,232 
      
OTHER ASSETS:     
Intangible assets, net    3,884,831   1,597,377 
Goodwill    4,348,127   1,666,610 
Deposits and other assets    715,658   589,159 
      
TOTAL ASSETS $   40,274,290  $16,616,021 
      
- LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY -     
CURRENT LIABILITIES:     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $   5,888,681  $3,046,303 
Deferred revenue    422,905   50,000 
Current Portion of Note Payable    207,694    
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES    6,519,280   3,096,303 
      
OTHER LIABILITIES:     
Note payable    171,821   99,480 
Deferred tax liability    315,332   341,042 
TOTAL LIABILITIES    7,006,433   3,536,825 
      
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    33,267,858   13,079,196 
      
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $   40,274,290  $16,616,021 
      


     
CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
   
  For the twelve months ended 
  December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017
     
Net cash used in operating activities $   (11,789,043) $(5,034,515)
Net cash used in investing activities    (6,950,796)  (1,876,954)
Net cash provided by financing activities    27,483,693    134,280 
Effect of exhange rate changes on cash    (9,608)  13,027 
INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS    8,734,246    (6,764,162)
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period    3,790,305    10,554,464 
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $   12,524,551   $3,790,302 
     

Chembio.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC
05:01pChembio Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Resul..
GL
04:04pChembio Diagnostics Awarded UNICEF Contract to Supply Point-of-Care Zika/Chik..
GL
03/05CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
02/25Chembio Diagnostics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Res..
GL
02/20CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS : to Participate in the BTIG Medical Technology, Life Scienc..
AQ
02/19CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS : to Participate in the BTIG Medical Technology, Life Scienc..
AQ
02/11CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
02/06Chembio Diagnostics Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Rev..
GL
01/25CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change i..
AQ
01/23CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 33,2 M
EBIT 2018 -7,65 M
Net income 2018 -7,27 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,54x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,90x
Capitalization 117 M
Chart CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Chembio Diagnostics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,3 $
Spread / Average Target 80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Sperzel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine Lyon Davis Chairman
David Gyorke Vice President-Operations
Neil A. Goldman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Javan Esfandiari Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC20.49%117
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.78%370 416
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.15.26%240 500
PFIZER-1.74%232 399
NOVARTIS7.16%228 794
MERCK AND COMPANY5.69%208 459
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.