Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.    CEMI

CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC.

(CEMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chembio Diagnostics Reports Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/20/2020 | 08:31am EDT

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today reported that, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), it has granted a restricted stock unit award to Richard L. Eberly, Chembio’s new Chief Executive Officer and President, outside Chembio’s 2019 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

The restricted stock unit award was granted upon Mr. Eberly’s joining Chembio on March 16, 2020, in accordance with terms of his employment agreement with Chembio, which was entered into on March 4, 2020 and became effective as of March 16, 2020.  Under the award, Mr. Eberly can acquire, upon vesting and without payment of a purchase price, up to 233,589 shares of Chembio common stock. Subject to Mr. Eberly’s continued service with us, the award will vest in three equal installments as of March 16 of each of 2021, 2022 and 2023, except that vesting will accelerate in full upon the occurrence of a defined change in control of Chembio or other specified events set forth in his employment agreement.

The award was approved by the Compensation Committee as an inducement material to Mr. Eberly’s entering into employment with Chembio as contemplated by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Chembio is issuing this press release pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4), which requires public announcement of inducement awards.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases. The company’s patented DPP technology platform, which uses a small drop of blood from the fingertip, provides high-quality, cost-effective results in approximately 15 minutes. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease, a number of which applications are under active development with collaboration partners. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

Contact:  

Lynn Pieper Lewis
Gilmartin Group
(415) 937-5402
investor@chembio.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
08:32aCHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change i..
AQ
08:31aChembio Diagnostics Reports Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c..
GL
08:01aChembio Diagnostics Receives $4 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos fo..
GL
03/13CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/13CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
03/12CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS : Appoints Richard Eberly As Chief Executive Officer
AQ
03/12CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Result..
AQ
03/12Chembio and LumiraDx Announce COVID-19 Strategic Partnership
GL
03/11Chembio Diagnostics and Takeda Pharmaceutical Complete Feasibility Study
GL
03/03Chembio Diagnostics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Res..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38,2 M
EBIT 2020 -11,2 M
Net income 2020 -13,3 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,72x
P/E ratio 2021 -7,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,36x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 52,0 M
Chart CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,25  $
Last Close Price 2,93  $
Spread / Highest target 241%
Spread / Average Target 147%
Spread / Lowest Target 70,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gail S. Page Chief Executive Officer & Director
Katherine Lyon Davis Chairman
David Gyorke Chief Operations Officer & SVP
Neil A. Goldman Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Javan Esfandiari Chief Science & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC.-35.75%52
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.48%334 949
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.71%265 119
MERCK & CO., INC-22.23%179 390
NOVARTIS-19.54%174 113
PFIZER, INC.-22.36%168 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group