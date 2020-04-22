Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Chemed Corporation    CHE

CHEMED CORPORATION

(CHE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chemed Corporation : Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 10:58am EDT

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) announced today that the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual-only format due to public health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees, directors, and the public. As previously announced, the 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on May 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Stockholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in person at a physical location. However, the virtual Annual Meeting will provide stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 26, 2020, the ability to participate, vote their shares and ask questions during the meeting via audio webcast.

To be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting, stockholders will visit https://web.lumiagm.com/229765015, and enter the control number listed on their proxy card, along with the Meeting Code: CHE2020 (case sensitive) in order to be admitted to the meeting and vote no earlier than 30 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the meeting. Those holding their stock through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker, or nominee who want to attend and submit questions at the virtual annual meeting, should request a control number from their intermediary in advance of the meeting. For those holding their stock through an intermediary, in order to vote during the meeting, you also must obtain in advance a “legal proxy” from your bank, broker, or nominee.

All stockholders, whether or not planning to attend the Annual Meeting, are encouraged to vote promptly in advance of the meeting by using one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be reissued and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Online registration will begin 30 minutes before the Annual meeting. Help and technical support for accessing and participating in the virtual meeting will be available by calling 1-800-468-9716. Additional information has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning the meeting.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CHEMED CORPORATION
11:03aCHEMED CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:58aCHEMED CORPORATION : Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting
BU
04/16CHEMED : To Report First-Quarter 2020 Earnings April 28, Related Conference Call..
BU
03/13CHEMED CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/13CHEMED CORPORATION : 's Board of Directors Authorizes an Additional $250 Million..
BU
02/28CHEMED CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26CHEMED : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
02/21CHEMED CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 32 Cents
BU
02/18CHEMED : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/18CHEMED CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 125 M
EBIT 2020 346 M
Net income 2020 254 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,31%
P/E ratio 2020 26,8x
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,05x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,85x
Capitalization 6 490 M
Chart CHEMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chemed Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 528,25  $
Last Close Price 408,93  $
Spread / Highest target 36,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. McNamara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George J. Walsh Chairman
David Patrick Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel F. Gemunder Independent Director
Thomas C. Hutton Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMED CORPORATION-6.90%6 490
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.90%78 662
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-28.64%35 698
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA0.79%21 142
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED1.71%14 735
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-12.41%14 389
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group