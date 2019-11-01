Log in
CHEMED CORPORATION

CHE
Chemed Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 32 Cents

11/01/2019

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32-cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on December 2, 2019, to shareholders of record as of November 11, 2019. This is equal to the dividend paid in September 2019. This represents the 194th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 48 years as a public company.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 943 M
EBIT 2019 284 M
Net income 2019 219 M
Debt 2019 81,6 M
Yield 2019 0,31%
P/E ratio 2019 29,8x
P/E ratio 2020 27,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,27x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
Capitalization 6 272 M
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 454,40  $
Last Close Price 393,91  $
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,08%
NameTitle
Kevin J. McNamara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George J. Walsh Chairman
Scott William Rook Chief Operating Officer
David Patrick Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel F. Gemunder Independent Director
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMED CORPORATION39.05%6 272
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION1.33%86 340
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)7.30%45 535
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA14.55%21 674
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS30.40%16 049
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS22.16%13 638
