CHEMED CORPORATION CHE

CHEMED CORPORATION

(CHE)
Chemed Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 32 Cents

02/21/2020 | 11:41am EST

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 32-cents per share on the Company’s capital stock, payable on March 23, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020. This is equal to the dividend paid in December 2019. This represents the 195th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 48 years as a public company.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 141 M
EBIT 2020 341 M
Net income 2020 259 M
Finance 2020 35,9 M
Yield 2020 0,26%
P/E ratio 2020 31,1x
P/E ratio 2021 29,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,63x
EV / Sales2021 3,31x
Capitalization 7 801 M
Chart CHEMED CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Chemed Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHEMED CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 504,40  $
Last Close Price 487,26  $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 3,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. McNamara President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
George J. Walsh Chairman
Scott William Rook Chief Operating Officer
David Patrick Williams Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joel F. Gemunder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHEMED CORPORATION15.47%7 801
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-3.16%93 821
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)0.20%50 236
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA17.62%24 959
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS12.25%18 352
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS5.67%15 008
